‘Goodbye but not forever’: Fort Strip confirms closure of area after speculations

“We’ll be back.”

The Fort Strip at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City on Wednesday, December 11, confirmed speculations of its closure but promised that it would return “better” than patrons remember.

“This is goodbye for now but not forever. We’ll be back. Better than you remember, and better than you can imagine,” it said on Facebook with a heart emoji.

“Until we close up on Jan. 1, feel free to hang out at The Strip like you’ve always done! We’ll see you there,” the strip’s page added, referring to Jan. 1, 2025.

Last month, Nectar, a popular LGBTQ-friendly bar in the area, said it was closing due to the iconic strip’s “upcoming closure.”

While the nightclub’s announcement saddened its patrons, it raised the curiosity of other Filipinos who took note of The Strip’s closure.

“Okay, I’m more interested dun sa second part ng post because, kahit nasa tapat lang kami ng Nectar (office), wala akong alam na magsasara din The Fort entirely,” an online user said before.

Meanwhile, the confirmation from the strip prompted Filipinos to share fond memories and post tributes, reflecting on how it has impacted their lives as workers and leisure-seekers.

“Naging isang empleyado pagkatapos ng kolehiyo at lumalwal kahit ang sweldo sa unang trabaho ay P10k per month. Kinaya naman. Panahon ng kabataan. Panahon ng kamalayan,” content creator Macoy Dubs said in a reshare.

“Thank you, The Fort! Sa lahat po ng naka-momol ko dito, see you na lang sa Shang. CHAROT!” he said in jest.

“One of the best time of my life. Daming memories dito na maganda, marami ding hindi. (Pinakamasaklap ‘yung sa @URBNBGC to @Raven). Then Club Haze, The Fort Strip BGC na naging @HideoutMnl kung saan pauso ni Ian Sanders ‘yung LVL5!” another Facebook user wrote.

“Daming tulog palagi na DJ kapag closing na. Hirap gisingin. Anyways. It’s about time na din talaga. Pero ilang beses ko nang narinig na magko-closed ‘to, since 2018 pa. ‘Yung logo nga ng club namin before, ‘di pa din matanggal-tanggal,” he added.

“Embassy Cuisine [or] Embassy Cafeteria. Tuwing opening ng duty ko, dito talaga ako naka-tambay ‘pag 6 a.m. Kaka-miss din ang buhay lady guard sa BGC,” a different Pinoy shared.

“Haaaaayst, I will miss you, pambansang landmark ng BGC. No more Nectar at BGC. Sign na ata mag-Distillery BGC,” another Facebook user said with an emoji.

“Salamat sa masayang working experienced at salamat sa mga nakasamang tunay,” another Filipino commented with emojis.

“Thank you for giving me my youth. Club culture memories. To be young, wild, and free. You will be missed. #TheFort,” a different online user wrote.

“A big part of my life that shaped my foundation, this is where it all began. It’s one of the many reasons I am who I am today. I’ll forever be grateful for the incredible memories and experiences. To all my friends, this was truly the ‘hottest spot in the metro,'” another Pinoy said.

The Fort Strip, also known as “The Fort,” was known as among the pioneers in establishing BGC’s lively atmosphere as a dining, entertainment, and lifestyle destination.

It housed the earliest trendy spots like Pier One, Prince of Jaipur, Embassy, and Amber Ultra Lounge.

Apart from Nectar, other establishments that have also announced closure are the L’Opera Ristorante and the FUGA Bar and Restaurant.

L’Opera Ristorante cited that it would “give way to the demolition of the Fort Strip.”

Meanwhile, the FUGA Bar and Restaurant said it was closing due to “redevelopment” of the area.