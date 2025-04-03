‘This man is dangerous’: Russian vlogger’s past misdeeds resurface after BGC arrest over stunts

More actions of arrested Russian-American vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy were brought up online after his video of harassing Filipinos in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig City went viral, drawing widespread criticism this week.

The 33-year-old content creator, notorious for his controversial publicity stunts, was nabbed by authorities on Wednesday, April 2, following a Bureau of Immigration (BI) Mission Order for Undesirability against him.

The BGC management said it is coordinating with authorities to address the issue involving the online personality following “multiple reports regarding disruptive incidents.”

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone in BGC remains our top priority. We continue to work closely with the authorities to uphold safety and security within the estate,” it said in its statement.

According to Philippine National Police–Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Vitaly was arrested for violation of BI operations order on acts or omissions that constitute undesirability of foreign nationals in relation to the Philippine Immigration Act.

The vlogger has been deemed an “undesirable foreign national” due to his offensive behavior in his viral video “DISTURBING THE PEACE in Philippines,” where he was reportedly seen doing some of the following:

Riding a patrol motorcycle without permission

Letting his companion call a security guard “autistic”

Threatening to rob a woman and calling her derogatory names

Stealing an electric fan from a restaurant and bringing it to a hotel

Stealing a security guard’s cap multiple times

Attempting to seize the gun of another security guard

Recklessly driving a tricycle that sideswiped a parked jeepney

Kick Streamer Vitaly threatens to rob an old lady and messes with mall security in the Philippines 😳 pic.twitter.com/EAwfhBpgzV — Net Klips (@NetKlips) March 31, 2025

Vitaly is now at the BI’s detention facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, where he is awaiting deportation proceedings.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said that the vlogger does not appear to have remorse for his actions following his arrest.

“Very smug pa ‘yung itsura niya dun sa mugshot niya,” she said in a report.

“‘Yung video niya habang binabasahan ng Miranda rights, nagki-kiss pa siya dun sa camera na nakatutok sa kanya. Parang nae-enjoy niya ‘yung limelight dulot ng kanyang kaguluhan,” Sandoval added.

This was not the first time the vlogger had disrupted Filipinos.

Following his BGC stunt, some Pinoys took to the internet to search for him, discovering that he had harassed a Filipino instructor with vulgar comments and told his followers to flood a business page with fake negative reviews.

On Friday, March 28, WE Sportz owner Nikola Navrátil called out Vitality for the latter’s “arrogance.”

“Russian YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy came to We Sportz, disrespected our local staff, refused a safety helmet, then ran away — and told his livestream followers to ‘destroy our business with fake reviews’ to star. 1,” Nikola said in a Facebook post.

“This is not just pathetic — it’s illegal, disgusting and this person should get his lesson. What’s wrong with people… really…” he added, sharing a link to a petition to “ban” Vitaly “from social media for cyberbullying in the Philippines.”

Nikola included videos in his post as proof of Vitaly’s disrespectful actions.

Another online user resurfaced a video of the vlogger being arrested in Miami Beach in 2020 for harassing a female jogger and punching her in the head, face, and body.

“This man is dangerous. He has assaulted an innocent jogger in Miami Florida and he was arrested. This man should be deported,” the user said.

Vitaly, who has 10.2 million subscribers on YouTube, was arrested in 2016 for illegally climbing the Hollywood sign in the United States and again in 2020 for scaling the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.