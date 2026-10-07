Sandara Park opens up about changes as she marks 22 years in showbiz

After more than two decades in showbiz, South Korean personality Sandara “Dara” Park opened up about the physical changes she has experienced since her younger years as she reflects on her career.

The showbiz personality on Monday, October 5 took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her sentiments about her career and how its impact has affected her as a 41-year-old individual.

“I’ve been working almost nonstop for 22 years since my debut in the Philippines, you know. Of course, during trainee days, it wasn’t ‘work’ per se, but I was so swamped with practice,” Sandara wrote, as translated from Korean.

She began her entertainment career in the Philippines after joining the reality show “Star Circle Quest,” where she emerged as a runner-up in 2004.

Sandara later appeared in television shows and movies and released albums, often being paired with fellow Questor, Hero Angeles.

She reached her peak after moving back to South Korea in 2007 and later debuted as part of the K-pop girl group 2NE1.

Sandara admitted in her post that she has had doubts as she marked 22 years in showbiz, saying she has been feeling its physical effects more.

“Lately, these thoughts just pop into my head out of nowhere. How much longer can I keep up this kind of active schedule? What if I get older and my stamina drops, making it tough?” she added in her post.

“Sure, my physical condition’s been lousy since I was 20, lol, but I’m hanging in there,” the showbiz personality said with a grinning emoji.

“A bit sleepy, a bit tired, but happy right now. Tossing out some sentimental stuff in broad daylight,” Sandara added with emojis of a drooling face and an exhaling face.

“Hope everyone has a great day!” she concluded with a smiling-face-with-hearts emoji.

내가 필리핀 데뷔 후 22년간 거의 안 쉬고 일을 했잖아. 물론 연습생 기간 동안은 일은 아니지만 연습하느라 너무 바빴고. 요즘은 문득 그런 생각도 들어. 내가 언제까지 활발하게 지금 같은 활동을 할 수 있을까? 나이가 더 들고 체력이 떨어져서 힘들어지면 어떡하지? 물론 난 20살 때부터 체력은 형편없었지만 ㅋㅋ 잘 버티고 있다😁 조금은 졸리고 조금은 피곤하지만 행복한 지금. 대낮부터 센치한 글 투척 🤤😮‍💨 다들 좋은 하루 보내! 🥰 — Sandara Park (@krungy21) October 5, 2026

Sandara’s post has garnered 4,900 views, 322 reposts, and 86 replies, with some Filipinos expressing support.

“When you no longer have the ‘stamina’ to hold up to the busy idol lifestyle, you know you have a home to go back to in the Philippines. Us, your kababayans, would love to have our pambansang krungkrung back [on] our screens. ‘Showtime’ maybe. We’re so proud of you,” an X user said.

“Pahinga ka muna, kahit sandali. Lahat tayo ganyan ‘pag maraming ganap sa buhay,” another user wrote.

“Live your life to the fullest, Atii! Basta masaya ka, masaya din ang Daraling. Please always take care of your health din, huhuhu, bawal magkasakit. Pahinga din minsan at bakasyon. Daralings are soooo blessed to have you,” said a different user.

“Daralings” refers to Sandara’s fans.

“Be healthy and happy, ati ko! Rest rest din ‘pag may time. Thank you for working hard and giving your best all the time! FIGHTING!!! I LOVE [YOU] PO!” exclaimed another user.

Last June, Sandara established her own label, ARADNAS.

She was also appointed as a public relations ambassador for the Overseas Koreans Agency.