‘Natagpuang nagtitipid sa lapis’: How Jodi Sta. Maria reacted to satirical post by fan

Actress Jodi Sta. Maria reacted to a satirical post by a social media user who appeared to poke fun at one of her photos, showing a glimpse of her life.

Earlier this month, the actress shared a glimpse of her daily life, including a photo of a stack of papers with sticky notes and a large pencil case.

“Script review,” she captioned the Instagram carousel, which she posted on October 7.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jodi Sta.Maria (@jodistamaria)

On Wednesday, October 21, a social media user appeared to poke fun at her photo by sharing an image of an open textbook with a very short pencil on top.

“Filipino Actress Jodi Sta. Maria, who made the history as the first Filipina to win Best Actress in a Leading Role at the Asian Academy Creative Awards in 2022, natagpuang nagtitipid sa lapis,” the online user quipped.

Jodi saw the post and reposted it on her X (formerly Twitter) account, adding three laughing-with-tears emojis.

Jodi’s post has garnered 5,300 likes, 223 reposts and over 30 replies on X.

“Love [you] po, minsan mo na lang ako ma-notice, sa kalokohan pa talaga, ma,” the online user behind the satirical post commented.

“BWHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHA, ANG CUTE E,” another X user quipped.

“Whahaha. ‘Yan din una ko napansin, ang lapis! Bow!” another X user commented.

Jodi is set to appear in the “2nd Miracle in Cell No. 7,” an official entry in the 52nd Metro Manila Film Festival, which will run in December 2026.