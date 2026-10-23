Local burger chain joins viral memes likening new ‘PBB’ house facade to kiosks

A local burger chain has reacted to viral posts likening the new “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) house facade to its kiosks.

On Wednesday, October 21, Angel’s Burger posted an edited photo of the new facade, altered to make it look like one of its kiosk.

The image was credited to Sherwin Balajadia Bachoco.

“Maliii,” the chain captioned the post, accompanied by a facepalm emoji.

The post garnered 48,000 reactions, 2,100 shares and over 530 comments, with Facebook users amused by the comparison.

“Pinoy Burger ng Bayan?” the burger chain commented, accompanied by a thinking-face emoji in a playful reference to “Pinoy Big Brother.”

“Kuya: Customers! Pumasok kayo sa Dining room,” a Facebook user joke, referring to the shows unseen “Big Brother” or “Kuya,” known to housemates through his deep voice.

“Ang collab [na] hindi inaasahan,” another Facebook user quipped, adding a laughing emoji.

The new “PBB” house facade was unveiled to the public on October 19.

Photos of the structure quickly sparked comparisons with various establishments, with some Filipinos joking that it resembled a lotto outlet, a barangay health center, or a burger chain kiosk, among others.

ALSO READ: Lotto outlet? Burger stall? Health center?: New ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ facade earns buzz

Lotto outlets are traditionally painted yellow with blue and red accents, while Angel’s Burger kiosks are predominantly yellow with red accents.

The original “PBB” house facade, meanwhile, featured a modern suburban design with yellow and blue accents.

The house stood on a lot that has since been sold to another entity.