‘Coffee is life’: Bianca Gonzalez’s coffee break caught on ‘PBB’ livestream

Television host Bianca Gonzalez poked fun at an off-camera moment of her drinking coffee that aired during a livestream of “Pinoy Big Brother: Collab 3.0” on Sunday, November 8.

The longtime “PBB” host reacted after a social media account shared the gaffe on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

The clip showed Bianca taking a long sip from a cup while holding her script before savoring her drink.

“HINDI NIYO NAMAN ININFORM SI MARENG BIANCA NA START NA ‘YUNG LIVESTREAM,” the account wrote with emojis.

Bianca saw the post and reacted with emojis, commenting, “Kuyaaaa, bakit naman ganun?”

“Kuya” refers to Big Brother, the voice and authority figure in the show.

Kuyaaaa bakit naman ganun 😭💀🤣☕️📽 — Bianca Gonzalez Intal (@iamsuperbianca) November 8, 2026

A longer version of the video was also shared on the host’s Facebook account, where she captioned it, “Tara, kape tayo?”

Bianca also included the hashtags “#LiveNaLive” and “#coffeeislife” in her post.

A Facebook user confirmed seeing the moment while watching the reality show live on Sunday.

“Nakita ko ‘to kanina. Kaya sabi ko ay, pakape-kape na lang si Ate B,” the Facebook user wrote. The comment was “liked” by Bianca.

At the time, Bianca was hosting the first nomination night of “PBB: Collab 3.0.”

The housemates nominated for eviction included Kapuso housemates Ethan Benares, Nicole Fortuna and Mikee Quintos, as well as Kapamilya housemates Calix Esguerra, Primo Alterado and Nathan Garcia.