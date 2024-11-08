Pedestrian crossing in intersection at BGC rammed by SUV

Trigger Warning: Article contains video and descriptions of graphic pedestrian accident

A rider of a motorcycle ride-hailing app caught a video of a pedestrian who was run over by a sports utility vehicle while walking along a pedestrian crossing in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City on Tuesday, November 5.

A rider who goes by “KupsyMoto” on social media posted a clip of himself traversing an intersection at Fifth Avenue and Rizal Drive.

He passed by a woman crossing the pedestrian lane while the traffic light was green from her perspective, indicating that pedestrians could cross.

She was almost halfway into the crossing when a black Fortuner from the other side suddenly drove by and rammed into her, causing her body to stumble and hit the concrete.

According to the rider, other vehicles were already honking at the SUV at that time since the traffic light had turned red, indicating vehicles to stop.

“Nako, yare!! Yare talaga. Isang pagkakamali, malaki ang kabayaran,” the rider said in a Facebook Reel.

Reports said the woman was on her way to work when the incident happened. She sustained injuries on her leg, arm, and foot.

“Sobrang sakit pa rin po. Nakahiga pa rin po ako sa amin ngayon, nagpapahinga. Hindi pa rin po ako makapasok sa trabaho,” she said to News5.

The SUV driver, meanwhile, defended his actions and said he was unintentionally left in the intersection’s yellow box since other vehicles were blocking his path.

“Hindi naman ako sa nagmamadali. Masama rin po sa loob ko po ‘yung nangyari. Parang hindi rin ako makapaniwala. Sa sobrang tagal ko na ring nagda-drive, ngayon lang din ako naka-experience ng ganoon,” he said.

The Taguig police claimed that both parties reached an agreement, which included the driver shouldering the cost of the pedestrian’s medical expenses and additional consultations needed for her recovery.

But the pedestrian clarified that she did not want to make an arrangement, saying she did not know what she was being asked to write in the traffic bureau.

“Ibinalita na nagpa-areglo daw ako. Hindi ko naman gusto magpa-areglo, talaga sadyang hindi ko na lang alam kung ano pinapasulat nila sa akin sa traffic bureau dahil wala na ako sa sarili. Hindi ko alam na kasunduang areglo na pala iyon,” she wrote on Facebook on November 7.

“Sobrang unfair lang kasi ayaw mag-compensate [nang] maayos nung driver. Ayaw bayaran ang mga araw na hindi ko maipapasok sa work. Grabeng emotional trauma at physical pain ang napala ko sa nangyari,” the pedestrian added.

“Baka hindi na rin ako makakatuloy pa sa pagta-trabaho sa BGC dahil na-trauma ako at hindi ko na kaya bumalik. Sobrang unfair talaga at ang gulo ng justice system sa Pilipinas,” she continued.

The pedestrian also said it is still “very painful” for her to see the viral video of the incident, adding it only brings back the “traumatic” experience she had.

“Hindi ko alam kung makakaahon pa ako sa nangyaring ito,” she said.

The incident alarmed Filipinos, with some sharing their experiences traveling in the business district.

“Ganyan talaga [‘yung] ibang naka-kotse [diyan] sa BGC, walang disiplina sa pagmamaneho, madalas beating the red light. Galit pa ‘yang mga ‘yan ‘pag sinita mo,” a Facebook user wrote.

“[Fifth] Ave corner Rizal Drive, sa harap ng Mercedes Benz BGC… dati may naka-poste pa lagi na [marshall] diyan sa kantong ‘yan at muntik din [ako] mahagip ng SUV diyan,” another Facebook user commented.

“Ganyang [direksyon din], humabol kahit naka-stop na [sila] at mula Rizal Drive, naka-go na, pa-turn left… inutil [‘yung marshall] diyan. Nakatingin lang at nang tiningnan [ko] ‘yung marshall, sabay hablot nung radyo niya, kunyari lang itinawag [‘yung] SUV,” the user added.

Others expressed disappointment at the lack of drivers’ discipline in the country.

“Only in the Philippines kahit nasa pedestrian lane ka, [hindi] ka safe. Dpat diyan demandahan mga driver na abnoy. [Dito] sa Dubai, [automatic silang] hihinto ‘pag [alam ni lang may] tatawid dahil mahigpit at napakalalaki ng multa [nila],” another Facebook user said.

“Disrespect sa pedestrian lane. Bangag ata ‘yung driver,” wrote a different Pinoy.

The BGC has a “pedestrians first” policy to ensure individuals are “safe and secure” when crossing its streets.

All vehicles are expected to follow the policy.

In the business district, some posts have signage encouraging pedestrians to report a malfunctioning or defunct stop light.

Meanwhile, Republic Act 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code states that drivers must always yield the right of way to pedestrians walking in crosswalks.

Exceptions include intersections where the movement is being regulated by an officer or by a traffic signal.