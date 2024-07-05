Footballer Yi-young Park is latest victim of BGC pickpockets

“Be safe, everyone.”

This was what South Korean professional footballer Yi-young Park said after he fell victim to pickpockets at financial hub Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

The athlete on Thursday shared a clip of females walking away from him after attempting to steal from him as he was walking in front of One Bonifacio mall.

“I was walking on the street, and [six] people were around me for [quite a] long time. [Three] of them [started] to walk slowly in front of me and the rest were hunting my bag, which was closed,” Yi-young said on Instagram on July 4.

“They stole my wallet, but I was lucky that I could [notice] fast and track them immediately. Ran after them but they split [into three]. I was only able to catch [two] of them, and luckily, they had my wallet…” he added.

The footballer said that he also sought the help of some security guards in the area but they “didn’t react.”

“While I was tracking them, I asked for help [from] the guards around, but they didn’t react and couldn’t help me out… anyway… I’m safe and I got my wallet back, but still missing some cash,” Yi-young shared.

He added that he just wanted to “warn” people so no one else would fall prey to the modus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 박이영 – YiYoung Park 🇰🇷 (@yiyoung_park)

Yi-young also shared the clip on his Instagram Story with the text, “Next time, I won’t let you go.”

Yi-young is a defender for Kaya FC-Iloilo, a professional football club in Iloilo City.

He moved to the Philippines in 2013.

The athlete started his football career in the United Football League Cup and then transferred to Germany.

He is back in the Southeast Asian country for the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup in which Kaya FC-Iloilo will represent the Philippines on the international stage.