Taguig-based cat cafe to close amid ‘high’ maintenance costs

A cat cafe in Taguig City is closing after more than five years in business due to “high” maintenance costs.

Tabby Town Cat Cafe announced on Monday, January 14, that it will be closing its doors next month after years of being a haven for feline lovers.

The cafe shared that while it initially hoped to continue for another year, it ultimately determined that keeping operations running was “no longer viable.”

“We have so much hope when we first [opened], as we finally made it back to Manila, but our location is not easily accessible, yet, you guys really came and showed us your support,” it said.

“We know how much you love our cats, and I know they grow to love you too. They are lonely if they don’t have guests to play with or get their treats from. We see that in their behavior, that’s why, for us, guests are always special. To be honest, our rent is affordable, but the costs of running Tabby Town [are] high,” it added.

The cat cafe said that it had downsized to a single staff member to “save costs,” but found it challenging to maintain cleanliness, as “cats are living creatures and can be messy.”

“We can’t provide parking because space is limited, no snacks because it might raise costs and would need a kitchen. We needed to trim down everything to become profitable and sustain the business, yet we still fell short,” Tabby Town added.

The cat cafe admitted that it tried to find a “new location,” but lacked the funds, explaining that “[banks] just don’t give loans.”

“We are lucky we have reached this far. We are most grateful to all our loving supporters, those [who] often come to our place and to those [who make] our cats known and loved by each [comment] made,” it added.

Tabby Town expressed gratitude to the individuals and vloggers who helped promote their business, as well as to the “cat people” who made the cafe a special part of their lives.

The cafe announced that its last day of operations will be February 16, and that its cats available for adoption will be posted on social media starting February 10. Felines can also be reserved in advance.

“We love [you], guys, and we don’t know if the book is finally closed,” the cat cafe concluded.

The post has garnered 1,600 reactions, 101 shares, and 100 comments, with many patrons expressing gratitude for the “happy memories” the cat cafe has given them.

“Thank you so much for the overwhelming experience [of seeing] these lovely creatures in one house. It’s my [second] time being there, and now it’s all gone,” a Facebook user said, sharing a photo with the cafe’s felines.

“Thank you for the happy and memorable experience, Tabby Town Cat Cafe Taguig City. Regards to all the kitties. I hope someday our paths will cross again,” another patron wrote, also sharing a photo inside the cat cafe.

“It’s been a good run. Thank you for sharing your kitties [with] us. Ma-mi-miss ko mangamoy cat food,” shared a different user.

“I cried nung punta namin [diyan] last week. I always dreamed of going to a cat cafe, and you made it real. We went here twice na, and nanghihinayang ako na I learned your place too late,” shared another supporter.

Tabby Town was supposed to close in June 2024, but it gained attention when a TikTok user raised awareness about the business, prompting people to visit.

“The show of support was overwhelming,” the cat cafe said in its farewell post, remembering that it almost closed its operations last year, if not for the social media posts.

In April 2024, the cafe already hinted at its closure before it went viral on TikTok.

Tabby Town Cat Cafe offers an experience where customers can dine and interact with felines by feeding, playing, or cuddling with them.

According to its Facebook page, the cafe was originally located in Tagaytay but later moved to Taguig City.

Now situated in the Casa Gloria Building at 37 A. Mabini Street, Barangay Tuktukan, Taguig, the cafe is open every day from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., except on Tuesdays.

Visitor guidelines, as well as commuting information, can be viewed on its Facebook page.