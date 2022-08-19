Pawchella: Orange and Lemons, BINI to headline free music festival for stray pets

Coachella for pets?

Yes, the country has its own version of the popular music festival—involving four-legged companions.

Non-profit organization Pawssion Project is holding a free benefit concert, “Pawchella,” in line with the International Homeless Animals Day on August 20.

The day is declared to raise awareness and create solutions for homeless pet populations worldwide.

The concert will be held at Fifth Avenue of Bonifacio High Street in Taguig City, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 20.

It likewise seeks to help stray animals and inform public about their plight.

Over 11 talented artists will perform and serenade furlovers at the event. These are Orange and Lemons, BINI, SUD, Up For Byes, Elle Sebastian, Kayla Rivera, Fourplay, Jarlo Bâse, Style Javier and Ap Monty.

The concert will be hosted by Mimiyuuuh, Marc Nelson, Erika Kristensen and Karen Ibasco.

Furlovers can make their experience more meaningful by being a Pawssion Patron which comes with exclusive perks like getting access to the VIP stage and having a chance to meet one of their guest performers.

“At Pawssion Project, we truly believe that all animals deserve care and attention. Just like humans, they thrive when they are well loved and taken care of,” Pawssion Project founder Malou Perez said in a release.

“This International Homeless Animals Day, we hope to show support for our furry friends, raise funds for the projects that will help care for them, and drive awareness about important animal welfare issues,” she added.

For more information on Pawchella and Pawssion Project, people can follow the NGO on Facebook and Instagram.