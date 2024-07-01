‘Nasa Atin Ang Panalo’: BINI stuns in MV of Puregold single

Filipino Pop (P-POP) girl group BINI showcased their own version of “Nasa Atin Ang Panalo” a few weeks before Puregold’s first-ever music festival.

On June 25, Puregold released BINI’s rendition of their song, following the theme “Ang Kwento ng Pagbabago,” which focused on their growth and transformation as performers.

This was a follow-up of their previous music video release alongside other Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artists SB19, Flow G and SunKissed Lola.

Puregold President Vincent Co shared his vision for the upcoming collaboration, stating, “When we decided to feature and work with our country’s leading musical artists, we knew we had to collaborate with BINI.”

“They’ve worked hard to make themselves an important part of the local music landscape and we’re proud to showcase their talent in collaboration with Puregold,” he added.

“Just like BINI, Puregold is always working to achieve its own ‘kwento ng pagbabago,’” said Ivy Hayagan-Piedad, the senior marketing manager of Puregold.

“That’s why we continue to open locations nationwide, innovate to serve our customers better and also be active in different initiatives to make a difference for the Philippines,” she added.

BINI’s Puregold single garnered around 600,000 views and 14,000 likes five days after its release on YouTube.

Many of their fans, known as “BLOOMs” expressed their love for the girl group’s performance for the single.

“Oh to see their growth, from 65 to 6.5M achievements. BINI, you are getting bigger and bigger and you deserve that! To more achievements with the girls and this crazy fandom! Blooms, grabe kayo magmahal!” a fan commented on YouTube.

“Congrats our walo! Ang saya-saya ng puso ko nasilayan ko ulit ang eyesmile ni Aiah,” another commenter said.

“Juice colored (Diyos ko, lord) ang gaganda ng mga songs nila sa mga endorsements nila. CONGRATULATIONS, BINI!” another online user said with confetti and heart emojis.

BINI will be one of the headlining artists for Puregold’s “Nasa Atin Ang Panalo” Thanksgiving concert on July 12 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Special performances from SB19, Flow G and SunKissed Lola are also expected by many OPM fans.

