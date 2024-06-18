BLOOMs, A’Tin line up for tickets to ‘Nasa Atin Ang Panalo’ concert featuring BINI, SB19

A grocery run has never been this fun.

On Tuesday morning, nearly thousands of fans camped and lined up in front of Puregold QI Central in Quezon City to get first dibs on “Nasa Atin Ang Panalo” Thanksgiving concert tickets.

Those who queued and bought groceries at the branch can redeem early tickets to see BINI, SB19, SunKissed Lola and Flow G perform live on July 12 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

These artists earlier collaborated and released a music video for the retail company.

According to Puregold, those who purchased P4,500 worth of groceries can get a lower box ticket, while groceries valued at P5,500 is equivalent to one patron ticket, and those who will purchase P7,000 worth of goods can get one VIP ticket. Each customer can only redeem a maximum of two tickets.

Family’s support

Some early birds said that they have been in line since Monday sometime at 6 to 8 p.m.

Most of the individuals rushed to the grocery store are avid followers of Original Pilipino Music like BINI, whose fans are called BLOOMs, and SB19, whose fans are are collectively called A’Tin.

One mother shared that her two daughters camped all night to secure their VIP tickets to watch SB19. The purchase? Bags of cigarettes that will be sold in their sari-sari store.

“[Bias ko po] si Ken,” an A’Tin, said when asked who she was looking forward to seeing perform.

A few other BLOOMs who retrieved their tickets early brought their family to check out bags of rice and several bottles of alcohol to reach the P7,000 worth of purchase.

“Alas sais pa kami nakapila,” a Bloom told Interaksyon.

She brought her relatives with her to also exchange their receipts for additional seats.

The Bloom said that their grocery purchase would be good enough for the whole family.

“Gusto ko mapanood ang BINI… Bias ko doon si Mikha,” the fan added.

Puregold’s silver year anniversary

The all-out Pinoy music concert is the first of the grocery store’s celebration to mark its 25th anniversary, according to Chris Cahilig, the festival director for Puregold CinePanalo.

“We’re expecting over 3,000 [OPM fans] to attend, but we’re ready for more. Pinaghandaan talaga ni Puregold ang ganitong set up, to make sure it’s safe and convenient for shoppers,” he added.

Other ticket-selling dates will later be posted on Puregold’s Facebook page. However, this may vary depending on the availability of seats.

Aside from the concert, Cahilig also invites more filmmakers to submit their entries for the annual CinePanalo Film Festival.

“Ang daming nangyayari sa Puregold. After into mayroon pa kaming CinePanalo… Accepting na kami ng entries ng July 15 ang deadline ng full-length films, tapos March next year ang actual festival, [which is] ang second run.”