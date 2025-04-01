Rundown: Films, actors honored at CinePanalo 2025 awards night

The second edition of the Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival concluded on March 25.

Before the festival run closed, notable entries and actors were honored with prizes at the awarding ceremony, held on March 19 at The Elements, Eton Centris in Quezon City.

Hiligaynon full-length film “Salum,” directed by TM Malones, and Mindanaoan short film “Champ Greem” brought home the top prizes.

In particular, “Salum” won four Puregold CinePanalo trophies in the full-length category: Panalong Pelikula, Panalo sa Production Design, Panalo sa Sound Design, and Panalo sa Musical Scoring as well as a cash prize of P250,000.

Meanwhile, “Champ Green” was awarded P100,000 cash prize and five trophies in the student shorts category including Panalong Maikling Pelikula, Panalong Pangalawang Aktor for Sol Eugenio, Panalo sa Kwento, Panalo sa Brand Intrusion, and Mowelfund Special Citation.

As the students short winner, “Champ Green” also took home film equipment including a Black Mist ⅛, a Dream Filter, a Blue Lightstreak Filter from MFP Rentals and Kase Philippines; a Nanlite FC 60B with Merch from MQ Group and Nanlite Philippines; and a Hollyland Lark C1 Wireless Microphone from Sieztech Enterprize and Hollyland Tech Philippines.

The film also won an extra P25,000 for winning the Panalo sa Brand Intrusion, as did fellow short film “G!” and full-length film “Journeyman” that won the same award; as well as “Checkmate” and “Taympers”, that similarly tied for Pinakapanalong Promosyon ng Pelikula.

Each of these sponsors provided “Champ Green” with equipment to support the development of young Filipino filmmakers, including its director, Clyde Cuizon Gamale.

In the full-length category, the Hiligaynon film “Tigkiliwi,” about a community of misfits, won seven trophies, including the Panalong Karangalan Mula sa Hurado and Panalo sa Kwento for its writer-director Tara Illenberger.

The film also swept the acting awards, with Ruby Ruiz winning Panalong Aktres and Jeffrey Jiruma taking home Panalong Pangalawang Aktor.

The awards night also saw two ties. JP Larroder, who portrayed “Tigkiliwi’s” Tata and Khalil Ramos, who played the titular Olsen in “Olsen’s Day” shared the same Panalong Aktor award, while both “Journeyman” and “Olsen’s Day” won the Panalo sa Cinematography category.

Filmmaker JP Habac of “Olsen’s Day” was declared the Panalong Direktor.

On the other hand, “Journeyman” by the sibling-tandem of Christian Paolo and Dominic Lat bagged a total of six trophies namely: Panalo Sa International Jury, Panalo sa Cinematography (tie with “Olsen’s Day”), Panalo sa Film Poster, the MTRCB Special Award for Responsableng Paglikha, Panalo sa Brand Intrusion, and the Puregold Always Panalo Film which it shared with the romantic-comedy film “Fleeting” by Catsi Catalan.

For the student shorts, “Uwian”, directed by Panalong Direktor winner Vhan Marco Molacruz of Colegio de San Juan de Letran shone at the awards night, as it won five different awards including Panalong Direktor, Panalo sa Musical Scoring, Panalo sa Production Design, Panalong Aktres for Geraldine Villamil and Panalong Pangalawang Aktres for Uzziel Delamide.

Other notable entries to the student shorts category included Sean Rafael Verdejo’s absurdist dramedy ”Dela Cruz, Juan P.”, which took home Panalong Karangalan Mula sa Hurado; as well as Ira Corinne Esguerra’s coming-of-age sibling story ”SamPie”, which took home the Puregold Always Panalo Film award.

Here’s a rundown of the festival winners:

Pinakapanalong Pelikula

Full-Length: “Salum” (TM Malones)

Student Shorts: “Champ Green” (Clyde Cuizon Gamale)

Puregold Always Panalo Film

Full-Length: “Journeyman” (Christian Paolo Lat & Dominic Lat), “Fleeting” (Catsi Catalan)

Student Shorts: “Sampie” (Ira Corinne Esquerra Malit)

Panalong Direktor

Full-Length: JP Habac, “Olsen’s Day”

Student Shorts: Vhan Marco B. Molacruz, “Uwian”

Panalong Aktres

Full-Length: Ruby Ruiz as Nay Pansay, “Tigkiliwi”

Student Shorts: Geraldine Villamil as Remy, “Uwian”

Panalong Aktor

Full-Length: Khalil Ramos as Olsen, “Olsen’s Day”; JP Larroder as Tata, “Tigkiliwi”

Student Shorts: Lucas Martin as Sam, “SamPie”; Jasper John as Juan Dela Cruz, “Dela Cruz, Juan P.”

Panalong Karangalan Mula sa Mga Hurado

Full-Length: “Tigkiliwi” (Tara Illenberger)

Student Shorts: “Dela Cruz, Juan P.” (Sean Rafael A. Verdejo)

Panalo Sa Mga Manonood

Full-Length: “Co-Love” (Jill Singson Urdaneta)

Student Shorts: “Sisenta!” (Mae Malaya)

Panalong Pangalawang Aktres

Full-Length: Gabby Padilla as Marlin, “Tigkiliwi”

Student Shorts: Uzziel Delamide as Imang, “Uwian”

Panalong Pangalawang Aktor

Full-Length: Jeffrey Jiruma as Pol, “Tigkiliwi”

Student Shorts: Sol Eugenio as Tekbong, “Champ Green”

Panalong Ensemble

Full-Length: “Tigkiliwi” (Tara Illenberger)

Student Shorts: “Sine-Sine” (Roniño Dolim)

Panalong Kwento

Full-Length: Tara Illenberger, “Tigkiliwi”

Student Shorts: Clyde Cuizon Gamale, “Champ Green”

Panalo sa Cinematography

Full-Length: Dominic Lat, “Journeyman”; Kara Moreno, “Olsen’s Day”

Student Shorts: Lance Lascano, “Dan, En Pointe”

Panalo sa Production Design

Full-Length: Kyle Fermindoza, ”Salum”

Student Shorts: Andrea Jayne Perang, ”Uwian”

Panalo sa Musical Scoring

Full-Length: Armor Rapista, ”Salum”

Student Shorts: Len Calvo, ”Uwian”

Panalo sa Editing

Full-Length: Vanessa Ubas de Leon, ”Co-Love”

Student Shorts: Jose Andy Sales, ”G!”

Panalo sa Sound Design

Full-Length: Fatima Nerikka Salim and Immanuel Verona, “Salum”

Student Shorts: Elian Idioma, “Dela Cruz, Juan P.”

Panalong Awitin

Full-Length: “DI KO PINILI” by Kiko Salazar, performed by KD Estrada, ”Co-Love”

Student Shorts:”Suga, Camera, Saad” by Jonathan Rey Sartorio and Lloyd Martin Villacortes Arce, performed by Jonathan Rey “ROTT” Sartorio, “Sine-Sine”

Panalo sa Brand Intrusion

Full-Length: “Journeyman” (555 Sardines and Lucky Me!)

Student Shorts: “Champ Green” (Bear Brand), G! (Chuckie)

Panalo sa Film Poster

Full-Length: “Journeyman” by Christian Paolo Lat and Dominic Lat

Student Shorts: “Checkmate” by Alexie Nicole Pardo

Pinakapanalong Promosyon ng Pelikula

Student Shorts: “Checkmate” by Alexie Nicole Pardo; “Taympers” by Naiah Nicole Mendoza

Responsableng Paglikha

Full-Length: “Journeyman” by Christian Paolo Lat and Dominic Lat

Student Shorts:

“Dan, En Pointe” by Adelbert Abrigonda “Sine-Sine” by Roniño Dolim “1… 2… Strike!!!” by Kenneth Flores

Mowelfund Special Citation

Full-Length: “Olsen’s Day”

Student Shorts: “Champ Green”

The judges who deliberated on the entries included Festival Director Christopher Cahilig, Festival Chair Ivy Hayagan-Piedad, and Republic Creative Creations, Inc. representative Sonny Bautista, all of whom served on both the student shorts and full-length jury panels.

Joining them on the student shorts panel were directors Emmanuel Dela Cruz and Victor Villanueva, as well as film critic Lito Zulueta.

The full-length jury panel, on the other hand, consisted of Cahilig, Hayagan-Piedad, and Bautista, as well as directors Jeffrey Jeturian and Mae Cruz-Alviar, writer and producer Moira Lang, and Estonian filmmaker Tiina Lokk, the festival director of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.

This year, CinePanalo increased grants for all entries, offering P3,000,000 for full-length films and P150,000 for student short films.

The festival also received significant support from its partner organizations, including Terminal Six Post, CMB Film Services Inc., Gateway Cineplex 18, MFP Rentals, the MTRCB and the Mowelfund Film Institute.

Hayagan-Piedad said the festival is fueled by the “deep love for the art of cinema” and its ambition to show “what Philippine talent and passion has to offer.

“With the CinePanalo having reached a successful second edition, the possibilities are now endless. We can’t wait for all the wonderful films yet to grace the Puregold CinePanalo in all the years to come,” she concluded.

—Rosette Adel