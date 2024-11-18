Oh shux!: BINI merch with adorable chibi heads of members you can score at this bookstore

National Book Store and the nation’s girl group BINI have prepared an epic collaboration just in time to level up customers’ everyday essentials and elevate their gift-giving traditions this holiday season with a blooming new collection.

The NBS x BINI collection officially unveiled its ten limited-edition items, featuring each member’s “chibi” versions, at the Quantum Skyview Gateway Mall 2, Quezon City, on Friday, November 15.

National Book Store assistant marketing manager Carlo Martinez said the year-end collaboration seeks to emulate the P-pop girl group’s influence on young Filipinos.

“BINI is recognized as the nation’s girl group and we did see that they inspire and empower a lot of younger people. So, it was a dream come true for us to be able to collaborate with them and it really does make sense for National Book Store to partner with them because we do support empowering and inspiring Filipinos, especially younger Filipinos. So that’s something that we share with the group,” Martinez told Interaksyon.

According to him, the chibi heads were designed to pique the interests of BINI fans who come from different generations.

“We wanted to create a version of BINI that would appeal to more customers, old and young alike. So whether you’re a fan who’s a young adult, you’re working now, you’re a student, or a kid, the chibi designs will appeal to you because they’re very cute in color,” he said.

Here’s a sneak peek of NBS x BINI’s charmingly on-brand collection:

Plastic envelopes

This frosted ombre plastic envelope will get you pumped up for organizing papers. It comes with a pack of two A4 plastic envelopes for P49.

Gel pens

Unleash your inner sparkle using the NBS x BINI Gel Pen. It includes four variations, each one featuring a pair of members’ chibi heads and a built-in clip. It is sold for P49 each.

Pencils

Level up your sketching skills with the 12-piece BINI Pencil Set for P89. It features vibrant colors and designs inspired by the members.

Correction tapes

The BINI Correction Tapes will definitely correct your mistakes the BINI way! For P99, customers can ease their notetaking with this must-have item for studying or work.

Sticky notes

Running out of ideas? Start brainstorming with the BINI Sticky Notes! These P99 peel-and-stick papers are portable and ideal for jotting down reminders and sending cute messages.

Sticker sheets

Decorate your daily essentials with the BINI Sticker Pack worth P99. These waterproof stickers will surely make your planners, journals, phone cases and water bottles stand out from the rest.

ID holder with lanyard

Start studying or working like a BINI member with this adorable pair for P125. The ID holder also comes with a sample card to add to your collection of BINI photo cards.

Notepads

Get ready to cross out your to-do list in no time with the BINI Notepad. Costumers may select a pad containing ruled, grid, dotted or plain pages for P125.

Pouches

Can’t store your small belongings anywhere? The BINI Pouch is made of a spacious and wash-friendly canvas for your makeup items, stationery and more. It costs P125 each.

Tote bags

Last but definitely not least, the BINI Tote Bag is the right companion for any occasion such as quick errands, beach trips, or casual outings. For P199, this stylish tote bag will be the cherry on top for your OOTD.

The NBS x BINI collection had a limited drop launch from November 16 to 18 at Quantum Skyview, wherein customers were allowed to purchase one item per design on the first day to avoid possible hoarding.

Meanwhile, all items will be on sale in select branches nationwide and online stores starting November 29.

Established in 1942, National Book Store is the country’s largest bookstore chain with over 230 branches nationwide.