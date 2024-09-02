BINI fan accidentally buys concert ticket for another artist due to tech issues

A BINI fan is selling a ticket she purchased for the upcoming performance of “Concert King” Martin Nievara instead of the popular P-pop girl group’s “Grand BINIverse.”

A user on the X (formerly Twitter) platform shared that the ticket selling site “crashed” while she was attempting to buy a ticket for Day 3 of the BINI concert in November.

The “Nation’s Girl Group” will stage a three-day concert from November 16 to 18 at the SMART Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Last June, BINI had their first solo concert, “BINIverse,” at the New Frontier Theater.

Meanwhile, reports said that tickets for the group’s “Grand BINIverse” on its first and second days were sold out in less than three hours.

Star Music, BINI’s record label, had announced a third day of the upcoming concert due to “insistent public demand.”

The ticket selling started on September 1 via TicketNet online and in TicketNet outlets. It was sold out in less than two hours.

THAT FAST?! 😭

#GrandBINIverse DAY 3: OFFICIALLY SOLDOUT IN LESS THAN 2 HOURS! 🌸 Thank you for your overwhelming support! See you on November 16, 17, and 18! Look forward to the 3-day grandest event of the Nation’s Girl Group @bini_ph only at @thebigdome! 🙌#BINI #BINIph… pic.twitter.com/S4hTFu0Osp — Star Music PH (@StarMusicPH) September 1, 2024

Among those who wanted to buy a BINI ticket was user @kexia7145 or Kassy De Guzman, who recounted her experience of accidentally buying a VIP ticket for another performer due to a technical issue.

“Nag-crash ‘yung [website] ko while trying to purchase BINIverse Day 3, then biglang na purchase namin is this ticket. Pls. help me sell this po by retweeting, ty [thank you] po,” she wrote on Monday, September 1.

According to her post, she accidentally purchased a VIP ticket to Martin’s “The King 4Ever,” his 42nd second anniversary concert which will be held at the same venue on September 27.

Wts lfb mr martin nivera’s 42nd anniversary – (1) SVIP row 6 seat 1

– September 27 2024 8pm Rfs: nag crash yung site ko while trying to purchase biniverse day 3 then biglang na purchase namin is this ticket pls help me sell this po by retweeting ty po🥹 Dm for more pic.twitter.com/5gp6yqmJX7 — random (@kexia7145) September 1, 2024

In another post, De Guzman asked social media users to refrain from making fun of her because it was her “first time” purchasing a ticket online.

Another X user said that the BINI fan was not alone, sharing a screengrab of a Facebook post in which a user wrote of accidentally purchasing a Martin Nievera ticket as well.

“Hindi ko alam kung may glitch ang TicketNet while purchasing Bini’s D3 [Day 3 concert], pero bakit nakapag-avail ako ng concert ni Mr. Martin Nievera?” the Facebook user said.

In a previous interview, Martin had vowed to deliver a show fit for royalty in his anniversary concert, saying that he does not carry his “Concert King” title lightly.

“I have learned through the years, I am not the king. It is the audience. I have to give you a performance, whether big or small venue. That is how much I respect the audience,” he said before.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Nievera (@martinnievera)

Fans can expect Martin to belt out his timeless classics such as “Be My Lady,” “I’ll Be There,” “Kahit Isang Saglit,” and “Ikaw Ang Lahat Sa Akin,” among others.

Meanwhile, BINI has been making waves with their songs like “Pantropiko,” which became a summer anthem, “Salamin Salamin,” “Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi,” and “Karera.”

Their latest single, “Cherry On Top,” has over 28 million views on YouTube and over 31 streams on Spotify.