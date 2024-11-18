2NE1 delights Pinoy ‘Blackjacks’ with ‘In Or Out’ performance

Sandara Park’s hit Filipino novelty song “In Or Out” was performed by 2NE1, the K-pop girl group she is a part of, during their comeback concert over the weekend.

The 2004 song was sung and danced to by the girl group for their Pinoy fans during their sold-out two-day “Welcome Back” Asia Tour at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on November 16 and 17.

The moment was considered special by the Filipino “Blackjacks,” the group’s fandom, as it is not performed in 2NE1’s concerts in other countries.

Park Bom sang some Filipino parts, while CL, the group’s leader, made the crowd wild when she danced.

“Blackjacks” especially appreciated CL’s involvement as there have been videos of the leader not dancing to the song before since she does not know the movements.

“What if they perform Dara’s ‘In or Out’ again in Manila but this time, CL has learned the choreography already?” a fan page wrote on November 6, sharing the video.

Dara refers to Sandara’s stage name which she assumed when she became a member of the second-generation K-pop group.

Meanwhile, clips of 2NE1’s performance of her debut single in the Philippines went viral among Filipinos.

2NE1 performed Sandara’s “In Or Out” during the encore stage.

The song was her first-ever single in 2004, released under her first album, “Sandara,” by ABS-CBN’s Star Music.

The track has lyrics that parodies her experiences on the network’s talent show, “Star Circle Quest,” where she began her Philippine showbiz career and eventually became a household name.

“In or out” is a phrase used in the show to determine if the contestants — called “Questors” — would be eliminated or would be retained. The jury would either say, “You are in” or “You are out.”

Meanwhile, Sandara’s album bearing the hit was certified gold by the Philippine Association of the Record Industry (PARI) in the same year of its release.

It was certified platinum by the same organization in 2005.

2NE1’s comeback

It took a decade for the group to return to the Philippines following their “All or Nothing World Tour,” which was also their last concert as a group before disbandment in 2016.

Manila is the first overseas stop of 2NE1’s comeback concert after its launch in their home country, South Korea, last October.

The “Welcome Back” tour is in celebration of their 15th anniversary as a girl group.

2NE1 is a pioneering K-pop group that was active from 2009 until 2016 under YG Entertainment.

Its members are Dara, CL, Minzy, and Park Bom.

The group is known for its fierce image and hip-hop-influenced sound. It is also the first Korean group to break into the Billboard 200.

Some of their hits are “Fire,” “I Don’t Care,” “Can’t Nobody,” “Go Away,” and “Ugly.”

