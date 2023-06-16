Sandara Park remembers first-ever album in music career amid upcoming solo

South Korean personality Sandara “Dara” Park made her Filipino fans blush after she said that she did not forget her first-ever album in her music career.

The former 2NE1 member responded to a Pinoy Twitter fan who was reacting to another user.

Twitter user @radoniverse on Wednesday, June 14 reacted to an update posted by the account @kchartsmaster, which said the following: “Sandara Park will make her solo debut in July with a single.”

User @radoniverse saw it and quipped: “Solo debut? You’re erasing history.”

The post was accompanied by a screengrab of a music streaming app showing Dara’s first-ever single in her musical career — the novelty song “In Or Out” from her first album “Sandara” released in 2004 under ABS-CBN’s Star Music.

Twitter fan @janeDara_ saw @radoniverse’s post and responded: “But technically, it’s really her official solo debut in Korea, that’s why they stated it’s a hot solo debut.”

Sandara saw the exchanged and chimed in.

“Yes, I mean Korean album. Hehe, how can I forget the ‘Double platinum album’ I got!!!” she responded with emojis of a heart-eyed face and a gold disc emoji.

Sandara’s response has earned over 8,800 likes so far.

Her 2004 self-titled album was certified gold by the Philippine Association of the Record Industry (PARI) in the same year.

By 2005, it was certified platinum by the same organization.

PARI has three levels of album certifications — gold, platinum, and diamond. The certification is based on the number of units it has sold.

Meanwhile, Sandara’s Korean solo album is reportedly slated to be released this July.

“Finally, Singer Dara is back with [a] solo special mini album for my fans (folded hands emoji). Thank you so much for waiting,” she tweeted on June 15.

Her upcoming album marks her return as an artist after 2NE1’s final single “Goodbye” released in 2017.

Sandara initially became a household name in the Philippines after placing first runner-up in ABS-CBN’s talent competition “Star Circle Quest.”

She later recorded her self-titled album and starred in movies and some television series.

By 2009, the South Korean star debuted as a 2NE1 member, along with CL, Bom, and Minzy. The K-pop girl group disbanded in 2016.

Sandara has since focused on acting and being a television presenter.

By 2021, she signed with ABYSS, a record label and entertainment agency.