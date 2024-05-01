FDCP and writing guild launches free screenwriting workshop for aspiring writers

Aspiring scriptwriters have a chance to learn the craft from experts through an initiative by a govenment agency and a writing guild.

The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), in partnership with the Filipino Screenwriters Guild (FSG), is inviting 20 wannabe scriptwriters to join their free screenwriting workshop for beginners.

The workshop is open to adult beginners who have no prior experience in professional screenwriting, no commercially exhibited film, and no participation in local or international film festivals.

FDCP said the chosen applicants will undergo a series of seminars and workshops under the guidance of acclaimed and experienced mentors in the film industry.

Discussions will center on the key aspects of screenwriting such as character development, plot crafting, scene-building, dialogue writing, and more.

To qualify for the workshop, applicants must submit a story concept for a short film and an essay highlighting their unique voice, perspective, cultural background and passion for storytelling.

They can submit their applications by scanning a QR code on the FDCP’s social media page or by visiting this webpage.

The deadline for the submission is on May 17, 11:59 p.m. (Philippine time).

Accepted applicants will be announced on June 14.

The workshop will be held in Metro Manila on the following tentative dates: June 22 and 29 and July 6, 13, and 20.

The FDCP is the national film council in charge of creating and implementing policies and programs to ensure the economic, cultural, and educational development and growth of the local film industry.