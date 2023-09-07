Perfect excuse to hit the cinemas: Sine Singkwenta offers award-winning films for 50 pesos

Want to watch award-winning films for only 50 pesos?

The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) allows you to do that in its “Sine Singkwenta” initiative wherein viewers can see quality movies at an extremely affordable fee.

The national film council on Wednesday, September 6 announced the launch of the initiative in line with the celebration of the 3rd Philippine Film Industry Month this September.

The initial offering of “Sine Singkwenta” includes award-winning films from the Philippines, South Korea and Japan. These are:

Honor Thy Father

John Denver Trending

On the Job

Respeto

Train to Busan

Your Name (Kimi no Na wa)

The movies will screen at TriNoma, SM Southmall and Robinsosn Galleria from September 11 to 17.

More details about their respective stories can be viewed in the FDCPs post:

Tickets are at P50 for each movie.

The “Sine Singkwenta” initiative aims to encourage Filipino viewers to go back to the cinemas and enjoy once more the communal experience of watching a film on the silver screen, along with other moviegoers, for a low price.

It is made possible through the FDCP’s partnership with the Cinema Exhibitors Association of the Philippines.