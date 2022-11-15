‘John Denver Trending’ first Filipino film to screen in South Korean cinemas

The award-winning Filipino film “John Denver Trending” will be screened in South Korean cinemas nationwide this November.

“It will be the first Filipino film to be released with wide screenings throughout Korea,” the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) said.

On Twitter, FDCP shared the movie’s poster with Korean characters. The film’s director and writer Arden Rod Condez said this was created by artist Rome Velasco.

AWARD-WINNING FILIPINO FILM "JOHN DENVER TRENDING" TO SCREEN IN SOUTH KOREA! The movie John Denver Trending is a work that deals with the true story of a boy who was branded as a devil overnight with a single video uploaded to social media. pic.twitter.com/cllqV6XjT2 — Film Development Council of the Philippines (@FDCPH) November 15, 2022

Condez also shared another poster design on the social media platform.

John Denver Trending in South Korea nationwide this November. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/u9h8LTyUVV — ardenrod (@ardenrod) November 14, 2022

“The movie will be released on November 23 at CGV, Lotte Cinema and Megabox in major Korean cities,” FDCP said.

“John Denver Trending” follows the story of a 14-year-old farm boy, played by Jansen Magpusao, who is supended after a video of him bullying his classmate went viral.

