Look alike? Pinoys see resemblance between Tirso Cruz, ‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung-jae

Filipinos were amused by the circulating photo of veteran actor Tirso Cruz III and “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae.

The circulating photo featured the actor in a subway station in South Korea was grabbed from Cruz’s Instagram Story.

The Filipinos then noticed the resemblance between the actors.

“I really thought it was the same person,” a social media user wrote with crying emoji.

“Squid Game Ph,” another wrote in jest.

“How to unsee,” a Twitter user said.

Another online described the photo as a “multiverse glitch.”

“Hahaha Padre Damaso what is this behavior?,” a Twitter user jokingly asked.

She is referring to Cruz, who plays the role of Padre Damaso in GMA’s “Maria Clara At Ibarra.”

Cruz, who was recently appointed as the new chairman and CEO of the Film Development Council of the Philippines, went to South Korea to attend the Busan International Film Festival.