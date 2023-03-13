Of love and loss: Story behind upcoming Ben&Ben MV ft. Barbie Forteza, David Licauco

“Indeed, their eyes say everything without a single word.”

Do you know the story behind the soon-to-be-released music video featuring the onscreen tandem of Barbie Forteza and David Licauco, also known as BarDa?

The Universal Records Philippines on March 11 posted the official teaser poster for Ben&Ben‘s cover of the romantic ballad “The Way You Look At Me” as part of its 20th-year anniversary tribute to its acclaimed singer, Christian Bautista.

Christian performed a cover of the song in 2004. It was also one of the most famous songs that propelled him to music stardom, including in other countries like Indonesia.

Nine-piece folk-pop band Ben&Ben did their own rendition of the soulful hit last January, which has earned over 1.6 million streams on Spotify and a whopping number of 71,000 views on YouTube.

The record label will be releasing an accompanying music video for the romantic song this March, which will feature the breakthrough loveteam of “Maria Clara at Ibarra” stars Barbie and David, also known with the portmanteau “BarDa.”

The onscreen tandem was known for playing the characters of Klay Infantes (Barbie) and Fidel de los Reyes (David) in the recently-concluded Kapuso series which will soon be available on Netflix.

Their love team in the hit historical portal fantasy was dubbed “FiLay,” a portmanteau of their characters’ names.

Universal Records on Facebook teased their fans with the official poster for the upcoming music video with the following caption:

“Indeed, their eyes say everything without a single word.”

It was accompanied by emojis of a purple heart and a pair of eyes.

Barbie and David also shared the official poster on their respective Facebook pages with different captions.

“It’s as if my heart knows you’re the missing piece,” the actress wrote on her page with a purple heart emoji.

“Her eyes say everything without a single word,” the actor also wrote on his page with the same emoji.

Universal Records said the official poster quickly became a trending topic on local Twitter following its release under the hashtag “#BarDaWayYouLookAtMeMV.”

The record label said the music video of Ben&Ben’s cover “depicts a melancholic tale of love and loss.”

It tells the story of a guy (David) who was asked to try a dating app so he can get over his lost love.

“There is something that makes him like this girl (played by Barbie) instantly and he cannot explain it. Maybe her looks are just ‘his type’?” Universal Records added.

“But there’s something more to unravel from there. Eventually, an intense twist will be revealed towards the end of the music video, so fans really have to watch it from start to finish,” it continued.

Kapuso star Shuvee Etrata, best known on TikTok as @smilingshuvee with over 2.2 million followers, will also appear in the short cinematic visual.

BarDa and FiLay fans, as well as listeners of Ben&Ben, can follow Universal Records Philippines on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok for more updates.