Ben&Ben drops ‘Comets’, first single of 2024

Nine-piece OPM band Ben&Ben just released their first official single this year.

Titled “Comets”, the multi-awarded band said that it is “about the people in our lives who aren’t meant to stay.”

“Though mostly dwelling on that feeling of loss, the song ends with the hopeful realization of gratitude—being thankful for ever having experienced any of it at all,” Ben&Ben explains in a press statement.

Twins Paolo and Miguel Benjamin, who wrote the 2024 single, concurred, saying that “Comets” discusses the fleeting nature of a love lost. They said that it is inspired by the many losses of people that they have ve encountered in different parts of their lives over the past four years, including breakups, end of friendships, parting ways with professional relationships.

“With each loss comes a painful process of asking why the nature of life is as such. The answer is hardly ever straightforward, but reveals itself over long periods of time. COMETS is an expression of that very journey, and hopes to help the listener through these realities in their lives too,” the band said.

“Comets” was also co-produced by acclaimed producer, Indonesian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Petra Sihombing. He has previously worked with many international musicians from Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines.

The band said Sihombing flew to the country to help them bring the song “to the next level” with his own additions in the arrangement and post-production.

“The band probably had about 90% of the song down, but it was Petra’s very weighty 10% that really helped make the song what it is now,” the nine-piece collective said.

Ben&Ben also revealed that the pop-rock tune is one of the songs they have spent the longest they tried to fine tune in terms of arrangement and song structure as they started jamming it together in the latter 2021.

They invited the public to listen to their song in a series of social media posts. They are hoping that their fandom Liwanag would resonate the parting words of the song, particularly the lines, “though these nights are turning gray, still I am thankful for what’s passed I know there will come a day when I will finally understand.”

“We’re on the same journey of finding these answers ourselves — of why life is fleeting. And with that hope comes the strength and courage we need to keep going, to keep loving, and to keep on finding meaning in our experiences,” the said.

The “Comets” release came with an official lyric music video on YouTube that has so far garnered 16,000 views.



It is now available for streaming on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment. — Rosette Adel