Night of music and festivities: How UNIQLO ushered in Holiday season

Global retailer brand UNIQLO ushered in the Holiday season by bringing two of the country’s most iconic acts for a night of festivity as it lighted its larger-than-life Holiday tree.

The Japanese brand on Thursday welcomed the festive season by turning on its UNIQLO tree at the East B Parking Lot in Bonifacio Global City and letting Filipino Christmas music icon Jose Mari Chan serenade the guests with his classic Yuletide hits.

Uniqlo finally lights its tree pic.twitter.com/lLMUv2eFrP — Jeline Malasig (@jsmalasig) November 30, 2023

Jose Mari sang “A Perfect Christmas” and “Christmas In Our Hearts,” with the Quezon City Performing Arts Development Foundation Inc. joining him in the latter for vocals.

Award-winning folk-pop band Ben&Ben also took the spotlight by belting some of their famous tracks like “Bibingka,” “Sa Susunod Na Habangbuhay” and “Ride Home,” among others.

Ben&Ben also livens up the night by singing their various hits pic.twitter.com/KoDSckoQ4F — Jeline Malasig (@jsmalasig) November 30, 2023

Ben&Ben and Jose Mari also collaborated to perform UNIQLO’s Christmas jingle live for the guests.

The celebration also featured the clothing brand’s partners who all brought a variety of sustainable products and delicious treats to be enjoyed by the guests.

These include Filipino Christmas food staples such as Lisa’s bibingka, puto bumbong and hot chocolate and Bukas Palad’s fruit cake and other goods.

Also included in the brand’s holiday partners were Mary Grace, Da Gianni On Wheels, Michelle’s Puto Ube, Grow PH, Mang Felix Taho and Mang Alex Fishball.

UNIQLO Philippines chief operating officer Geraldine Sia joined the celebrations to underscore the true meaning of the holidays, along with the company’s call to find joy in the everyday.

Meanwhile, the brand’s vice-president for marketing Georgette Jalasco discussed the value of sustainability and being part of the community.

Customers were encouraged to take part in the brand’s global clothing donation drive by donating their pre-loved LifeWear pieces at any of its stores nationwide. These items are then distributed to people in need.

A live coverage of the UNIQLO tree lighting celebration can be viewed on its website.

Meanwhile, the retail brand, along with Jose Mari and Ben&Ben, curated gift suggestions in a special Holiday Gift Guide to help customers with their gift-giving this festive season.