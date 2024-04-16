Public warned vs scammers selling ‘One More Chance: The Musical’ tickets

The Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) warned the public against scammers claiming to sell tickets for the musical version of the blockbuster film “One More Chance.”

The theater organization on Tuesday reminded patrons to only purchase tickets of the “One More Chance: The Musical” from official PETA representatives and official ticketing channels to avoid scams.

PETA said that it issued the reminder in light of the complaints it has received regarding fake tickets to the ongoing musical.

It reminded patrons to verify the authenticity of the tickets before purchasing by checking its confirmation number by contacting TicketWorld.

Its mobile number is 0917-550-6997 while its email address is [email protected].

“Don’t give scammers a chance!” PETA said.

PETA is currently staging “One More Chance: The Musical” until June 30 at the PETA Theater Center.

It is a musical adaptation of the famous Star Cinema film, which stars college sweethearts Basha and Popoy, who were played by Bea Alonzo and John Lloyd Cruz, respectively.

The film tells the story of the fictional couple on the verge of a breakup after five years of being together.

It has since spawned memes out of its most memorable lines like “She loved me at my worst. You had me at my best, but binalewala mo lang ang lahat… And you chose to break my heart” and “Kasi ang totoo, umaasa pa rin akong sabihin mo sana ako pa rin. Ako na lang. Ako na lang ulit.”

Its musical adaptation features songs from the award-winning folk-pop band Ben&Ben, famous for their melodious love songs and sentimental ballads.

