Dominic Roque’s phone wallpaper with Bea Alonzo pic intrigues eagle-eyed netizens

Actor Dominic Roque earned buzz after some eagle-eyed social media users noticed he still had Bea Alonzo‘s photo as his phone wallpaper after they called off their engagement last February.

Content creator Bonal Robel on Thursday noticed that the actor had a photo of Bea looking at the camera with a white dog.

He noticed this when he got a glimpse of Dominic’s iPhone wallpaper in one of the videos he uploaded.

“Nakikita [niyo ba ang] nakikita ko? ‘SINO ANG NAKALAGAY SA WALLPAPER NI Dominic Roque?'” Bonal said in his post.

He also shared screengrabs of the video he took for emphasis.

Bona also brought up the video where he spotted the actress in Dominic’s phone wallpaper.

The content creator initially uploaded the Facebook Reel last Monday.

Dominic and Quick Tires ambassadors wer in Cebu on April 7 for a mall tour.

Meanwhile, Bea and Dominic announced that they had called off their engagement on amicable terms in February.

“It was not an easy decision. We wanted to have more time to carefully deliberate and pray about it, but there have been many speculations, questions, and insults,” the pair said before.

“Please understand that this is an extremely painful yet united decision, and we sincerely request for everyone to kindly spare us from more cruel and very hurtful words thrown on social media,” the actors continued.

“We kindly request to give us the privacy we need as we navigate our future lives with respect, kindness, compassion, and dignity. Thank you for your understanding and support,” they concluded.

Bea and Dominic got engaged in July 2023. They started dating in 2021.

