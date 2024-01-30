‘One More Chance’ musical: Ticket prices; Popoy, Basha cast unveiled

Anticipation for the musical version of Star Cinema cult classic “One More Chance” heightened after the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) teased the public with more details about the show.

READ: ‘This is it!’: Pinoys stoked for musical adaptation of ‘One More Chance’

Cast reveal

On Sunday, PETA announced the cast of “One More Chance” musical, including the supporting actors forming the popular “Thursday barkada.” The film version originally casts John Lloyd Cruz as Popoy and Bea Alonzo as Basha.

Meanwhile, here are the musical’s cast members: