‘One More Chance’ musical: Ticket prices; Popoy, Basha cast unveiled

Anticipation for the musical version of Star Cinema cult classic “One More Chance” heightened after the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) teased the public with more details about the show.
Cast reveal
On Sunday, PETA announced the cast of “One More Chance” musical, including the supporting actors forming the popular “Thursday barkada.” The film version originally casts John Lloyd Cruz as Popoy and Bea Alonzo as Basha.
Meanwhile, here are the musical’s cast members:
- Sam Concepcion & CJ Navato as Popoy
- Anna Luna & Nicole Omillo as Basha
- Kiara Takahashi & Sheena Belarmino as Tricia
- Jef Flores & Jay Gonzaga as Mark
- Ada Tayao & Rica Laguardia as Krizzy
- Poppert Bernadas & Paji Arceo as Kenneth
- Via Antonio & Dippy Arceo as Anj
- Johnnie Moran as Chinno Jon Abella as JP
The cast reveal got fans and online users excited with many of them praising the chosen cast members.
Others were elated upon learning that singer and theater actor Sam was chosen to play the role of Popoy. Sam previously starred in “Joseph The Dreamer” musical, the Philippine production of Disney’s “High School Musical” and “Peter Pan: A Musical Adventure.”
“Omg! Si sam ang Popoy. Panoorin ko talaga to,” a Facebook user said.
“Sam C & One More Chance. LET’S GO!!!!” a Facebook user also wrote.
Seating sections, ticket price and more
Apart from unveiling the cast members for “One More Chance” musical, PETA also revealed the seating sections as well as the ticket prices and play dates.
The following are the seating sections and ticket prices per section:
The musical will run from April 12 to June 16.
The official ticket sale has yet to be announced. PETA, however, said that Metrobank credit card holders will have an exclusive pre-sale from February 6 to 8, 2024 with details indicated on this link.
“One More Chance” musical will feature songs of nine-piece band, Ben&Ben.