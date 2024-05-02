Ogie Diaz admits he still wants Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque to get back together

Showbiz columnist and entertainment vlogger Ogie Diaz said that he still wanted actress Bea Alonzo to end up with actor-model Dominic Roque.

The columnist on Thursday addressed individuals who have been contacting him after news broke that Bea had filed a cyber libel case against him and his co-hosts on the same day.

Ogie runs a showbiz vlog on YouTube called “Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update” with Loi Villarama (a.k.a. Mama Loi) and Dyosa Pockoh.

According to GMA News Online, Bea in her complaint affidavit said she was a victim of false, malicious and damaging information from someone who pretended to be close to her, which was published and discussed on Ogie and Cristy Fermin’s online shows without any basis.

GMA’s report said that this included the alleged successive insults to the actress in their columns and shows, as well as the issue of her allegedly not paying the correct tax.

According to lawyer Jose Manolo Garcia, Bea’s legal counsel, the actress was “greatly devastated by all these defamatory statements thrown against her.”

“As a taxpayer, she asserted her right to proceed with this filing of criminal cases against the individuals making these damaging statements against her,” he told the Philippine Entertainment Portal and GMA’s “24 Oras.”

Garcia also said that the respondents did not contact her to seek her side of the issues involving her.

Meanwhile, Ogie apologized to reporters who have been contacting him following the development.

“Pasensya na sa lahat ng reporters na tumatawag para maging balanse lang ang kanilang report. Naiintindihan ko kayo kung nginangarag kayo ng news desk o ng editors [niyo],” he wrote in an Instagram Story on May 2.

“Makakarating din naman sa amin ‘yan para sagutin sa takdang panahon,” the columnist added.

Ogie then admitted that he and his co-hosts still want Bea and Dominic to get back together after breaking up.

“Pero eto ha? Ayoko nang magpaka-plastik. Tulad ng lagi naming hinihirit sa Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update, sila pa rin ang gusto naming magkatuluyan sa ending,” he said.

Last February, Bea and Dominic announced that they had called off their engagement on amicable terms.

The two started dating in 2021 and got engaged in July 2023.

Bea deleted her Instagram photos with Dominic shortly after the actor was spotted having her as a phone wallpaper despite the engagement call-off.

