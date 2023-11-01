Ben&Ben speaks up vs ‘fake news’ about booking: ‘Kakalungkot at kakapagod’

A viral social media post circulating on Facebook and Reddit claims that one can book the popular Pinoy band Ben&Ben — but that does not guarantee that the band’s lead vocalists will perform at the event.

Ben&Ben responded to this claim, calling it “fake news.”

Without referencing the post, the nine-piece band expressed dismay over the need to defend themselves against “peyk [fake] news” online.

“Hay. Kakalungkot at kakapagod na nabubuhay tayo ngayon sa panahong kailangan pa nating ipagtanggol ang sarili sa peyk news anu,” Ben&Ben said on Facebook.

“Basta tugtog, sulat at awit na lang kami para sa inyo. Takits,” the band added.

The post has since garnered 18,000 reactions, 464 comments and 632 shares on Facebook.

In the comments section, Juan Karlos “JK” Labajo, who recently made Spotify history for his song “Ere,” also left an intriguing reaction to the circulating rumors.

“Unang kita ko pa lang sabi ko ‘aba nga naman at may bored na naman po tayong kababayan,’” JK said.

Social media users were recently abuzz about an anonymous person who wanted to book Ben&Ben for a wedding function.

The person claimed that Ben&Ben’s team quoted the group’s talent fee to be at least P750,000.

However, a disclaimer was also supposedly put out about the booking — the frontmen Paolo and Miguel Benjamin might not be able to show up at the event due to personal reasons.

The user then questioned the costly fee when the vocalist twins’ availability was uncertain.

“Bakit kayo maniningil ng ganyan kalaki tapos may chance na hindi kakanta yung dalawa? Grabe kayo, sobrang hype up kayo, kaya yumabang na kayo,” the user ranted.

“Nakaka-turn off, ganyan ba katas ang tingin niyo sa sarili niyo?” the rant further reads.

It’s difficult to trace the origin of this anonymous complaint and who originally uploaded it online.

Copies of it, however, have been shared on subreddit communities and on Facebook.

Ben&Ben comprises members Paolo, Miguel, Keifer Cabugao, Patricia Lasaten, Agnes Reoma, Jam Villanueva, Poch Barretto, Andrew de Pano and Toni Muñoz.

The band is open for bookings through a form on their website.

“Book us for your online event! Simply fill in the details below and we’ll get back to you right away!” the page reads.

Their music was also recently chosen in the upcoming theater musical adaptation of the 2007 romantic film “One More Chance.”

The Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) announced this adaptation on the heels of the final curtain call of their “Walang Aray” show.

Ben&Ben, meanwhile, has also concluded their “Could Be Something” concert series in London, Los Angeles, Toronto, Sydney and Dubai.

