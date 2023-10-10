Juan Karlos grateful as his song ‘Ere’ makes Spotify history

Juan Karlos “JK” Labajo or Juan Karlos expressed how grateful he was to his listeners after his song “Ere” made history on the music streaming service Spotify.

Chart Data, an X account dedicated to posting music charts in different parts of the world, reported that “Ere” became the first Filipino song to land in the top 100 of the global Spotify chart.

The song landed at the 87th spot with 1.45 million streams after only two days of entering the list on the streaming platform.

juan karlos’ “ERE” becomes the first Filipino song in history to reach the top 100 on the global Spotify chart, jumping 90 spots to #87 with 1.45 million streams. pic.twitter.com/jLi56vPTme — chart data (@chartdata) October 9, 2023



On October 8, Chart Data said that “Ere” debuted on Spotify’s Top Songs Global Chart at 177th with 1.22 million views. It was also the first time that a Filipino song charted there.

A day later, on October 9, “Ere” surpassed Taylor Swift’s “Mine (Taylor’s Version)” in Spotify Philippines, thus breaking the latter’s “all-time single day stream record” record.

Following these consecutive achievements, Juan Karlos uploaded a photo of himself with a caption, saying: “Grateful.”

Filipinos on the X app also showered him with praise for “Ere” and his overall music.

“Proof that you can be good at your craft and do what you love without losing your identity way to go,” an X user said.

“Music genius,” another X user commented.

“Dasssuuurv! This guy is full of soul and art in his veins,” another X user cheered for him.

Other Filipinos also shared that they contributed a lot to the streams.

“I contributed 1, 000 plays, obsessed with this song. It’s so friggin good! Congratulations,” a listener posted.

“Another gem to the OPM industry. Please listen to Juan Karlos’ songs as well! Such a good artist. His new song, ERE has been stuck in my head for a few days now,” another listener commented.

Juan Karlos released “Ere” as a single on Spotify and other streaming platforms last August.

It is also part of his latest album, “Sad Songs and Bullsh*t Part 1.” This album dropped on September 22.

In an Instagram post, Juan Karlos explained the origin of his album.

He explained: “This album originally started out as a compilation of all the love songs that I made for someone whom I gave so much of myself to. a collection of all the words I wrote and the melodies that came along with it. Eventually, things didn’t turn out the way I hoped for. The songs started to not make any sense. All the songs for love turned into songs for sadness. For me at least.”

“Thank you to everyone who became a part of this crazy adventure. I am forever grateful,” Juan Karlos added.

The 22-year-old singer-songwriter is also known for the songs “Buwan,” “Shot Puno” and “Demonyo.” He also collaborated with Ben&Ben and Zild for “Lunod.”

He is currently part of the ABS-CBN series “Senior High.”