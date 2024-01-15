‘Naiintindihan naman ni Lord’: Priest tells Juan Karlos after cursing during campus concert

OPM singer-songwriter Juan Karlos Labajo’s humorous exchange with a priest made rounds online over the weekend.

In a Facebook post last Saturday, the singer-actor shared that he apologized to the priest for cursing with the campus audience while singing his hit song “Ere”.

“Nag-sorry ako kanina sa isang pari kasi nagmura kami ng audience sa ‘ERE’” he wrote.

The priest then responded and said, “Okay lang ‘yan, naiintidihan naman ni Lord.”

JK’s Facebook post has since garnered more than 74,000 reactions.

Father reveal

The encounter happened after JK’s performance during a concert held at the University of the Assumption, which recently celebrated its 61st founding anniversary.

The educational institution prides itself as the first Catholic archdiocesan university in the Philippines and Asia.

On its Facebook page, UA revealed the identity of the priest who accepted the singer’s apology, who happens to be one of its administrators.

“Meet Fr. Victor Nicdao, our hardworking Vice President for Administration who candidly accepted the apology of Juan Karlos after he performed his song ‘ERE.’”

It added, “Fr. Vic is known to be a person of humor and wit.”

JK’s song “Ere” was first released in August 2023, as part of his “Sad Songs and Bullsh*ts Part 1” album which was launched last September.

The hit single made history in October after becoming the first Filipino song to enter Spotify’s global chart.

According to JK, the song was inspired by his breakup with ex-girlfriend Maureen Wroblewitz.