Collab soon? JK Labajo gets invite from Danish band Lukas Graham before upcoming Manila show

Listeners of Juan Karlos “JK” Labajo and Danish pop band Lukas Graham might be seeing them in a collaboration soon.

In his Instagram Stories on October 18, Juan Karlos shared a screenshot that showed the group, who are known for their hit songs “7 Years” and “Love Someone,” inviting him to perform with them in their upcoming show in Manila.

The “Ere” singer-songwriter also showed his reaction to this invite in the picture.

“OMG huhuhu. Nagreply si Lukas Graham,” Juan Karlos wrote with crying emojis.

Their interaction started after he left a comment on a TikTok video of Lukas Graham performing “Love Someone.”

“Heard you’re coming here! Can’t wait to watch the show,” the 22-year-old singer said, tagging the Danish act’s account.

The band soon saw this and invited him to play “Love Someone” with them onstage.

“Hey JK! Why not come and perform this song with me instead?” Lukas Graham said.

Juan Karlos replied instantly, expressing excitement about this offer.

“No way!” he commented. He then added, “I’m down!”

Local fans of both artists were also likewise excited to witness them perform together.

“Love this, watching them in one stage,” one Facebook user said.

Several Filipinos congratulated Juan Karlos, telling him he deserved this recognition.

“Deserve! Nice one, JK,” a Filipino on Facebook said.

“Lezzgo OPM,” an X user said.

Juan Karlos seemed to be on a roll this past week after his “Sad Songs and Bullsh**t Part 1” single made history two times on Spotify.

On October 8, “Ere” became the first Filipino song to make it to Spotify’s Global Chart at 177th with 1.22 million views.

READ: Juan Karlos grateful as his song ‘Ere’ makes Spotify history (philstar.com)

It then surpassed Taylor Swift’s “Mine (Taylor’s Version),” thus breaking its “all-time single-day stream record” record.

READ: Juan Karlos lands on Koreaboo after ‘Ere’ success, to the delight of Pinoy fans

Lukas Graham, meanwhile, comprises Danish artists Lukas Forchhammer, Magnus Larsson, and Mark Falgren.

They will be performing at the New Front Theater in Quezon City on October 22.