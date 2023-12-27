JakBie couple gains buzz amid ‘touchy when drunk’ report on Jak Roberto

Will JakBie soon join the list of longtime celebrity couples who separated this year?

JakBie is the portmanteau for real-life couple and Kapuso stars Jak Roberto and Barbie Forteza. They have been in a relationship for six years already.

While Barbie is also part of the BarDa onscreen loveteam with David Licauco, her pairing with Jak remains strongly supported by fans and among the most popular celebrity couples in their home network, GMA.

‘Touchy when drunk’

In recent weeks, however, JakBie gained buzz a new after a TikTok clip of Vivamax actress Ava Mendez circulated online. The latter claimed that Jak was being “touchy” to her when drunk.

Ava in a sit-down interview with Madam LQ said that she and the actor were invited by a common friend to attend a birthday celebration.

She claimed that Jak had too many drinks and became “touchy” with her and other girls at the event, adding that the Kapuso actor also became a bit “aggressive.”

Ava then narrated that she becomes annoyed when someone touches her while she’s inebriated.

She, however, clarified that nothing happened between them and added that Jak is not her type. Ava also said that she does not want to get involved with someone who is in a relationship.

Reports of the clip made rounds online and reached showbiz blog Fashion Pulis.

This prompted some social media users to wonder if the JakBie tandem would be the next one to split this year, following the other controversial breakups of showbiz couples like KathNiel and KimXi.

“Habol ba kayo, Barbara???” a user on the X (formerly Twitter) platform commented, referring to Barbie’s real name.

“May hahabol pa sa 2023 ohh,” another Pinoy commented with a closed-eyes emoji.

“Hahahhahahahahhaha hahabol pa ang JakBie, pota hahahhahahaha,” commented another user.

2023 was a year of breakups, with Google Philippines saying that keywords related to stories of love and breakups were the most searched on the search engine this year.

READ: Who’s who: Pinoys’ most-searched personalities on Google this 2023

Among the most famous showbiz breakups was the KathNiel and the KimXi tandem.

KathNiel refers to Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, whose relationship lasted for 11 years.

RELATED: ‘Chapter closed’: Kathryn Bernardo confirms breakup, Daniel Padilla pens separate message

KimXi, meanwhile, refers to Fil-Chi couple Kim Chiu and Xian Lim, who ended their nearly 12-year romance.

Separation rumors have also been hounding married couple Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez, although they have yet to confirm these speculations.

ALSO READ: Why netizens are intrigued with Instagram post of Sarah Lahbati’s father