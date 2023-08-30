David Licauco has an answer to Jak Roberto’s JRU ‘anti-silos’ course

David Licauco quipped that he has an answer to Jak Roberto’s “anti-silos” (selos) class.

David revealed this during his interview with the TV talk “Fast Talk With Boy Abunda” on Tuesday, August 29.

In the interview, the actor was asked: “Kung si Jak Roberto ay may JRU, Jak Roberto University (at yung) anti-selos course. Kung si Jak meron nun, ano ang meron si David?”



Jak is the boyfriend of actress Barbie Forteza. The two have been dating since 2017. Meanwhile, David was paired with Barbie in the 2022 historical drama “Maria Clara at Ibarra.” The actress played the lead role of Klay Infantes, while David portrayed Fidel de los Reyes, Klay’s love interest.



“Sa akin, DLSU. David Licauco Seloso University,” David answered.

Asked if he is the “jealous type,” the actor said: “Depende sa context or situation, di ba? Syempre, kung lalabas naman talaga yung girlfriend mo with her friends, kailangan maintindihan mo. Ok lang yun.”

He added: “I mean, seloso ako in a way, pero I don’t really say it sa public, siyempre hindi naman maganda. Meron din siyang sariling buhay, may sarili akong buhay.

‘Good friends’

David and Barbie’s onscreen partnership—or the “BarDa” tandem—became a hit with viewers following “Maria Clara at Ibarra.”

Jak has been open about supporting the success of the “BarDa” tandem, with the actor poking at the situation by making “anti-silos” posts and memes on his social media accounts.

For his part, David said he and Barbie are “good friends.”

In his “Fast Talk With Boy Abunda” interview, David said that he has talked about Jak with Barbie—particularly how the actress’ boyfriend is receiving the fan reception towards the BarDa love team.

David is aware that there are fans who want him and Barbie to end up romantically in real life.

“I think kailangan kong intindihin on a fans perspective kasi humahanga sila sa amin,” David.

“Although may mga hate, we try our best to understand that kasi meron din silang feelings,” he added.



Barbie and David are set to star in the upcoming GMA drama “Maging Sino Ka Man.” — Chuck Smith

