Bea Alonzo, David Licauco share how they rely on smartphone cam features

Just like everyone else, Kapuso stars Bea Alonzo and David Licauco rely heavily on smartphones for their day-to-day activities.

During the launch of the OPPO Reno10 5G series on August 5, the actress shared that she is fond of capturing moments she wants to cherish.

“Thanks to my Telephoto portrait camera, I am able to look back at those moments in perfect definition,” she said, referencing a flagship feature of the smartphone brand.

The latest Reno series of OPPO is equipped with Telephoto Lens, enabling users to have an elevated mobile photography experience.

With the telephoto lens, they can shoot portraits from a distance — just like a DSLR camera — for more natural facial proportions sans fish-eye distortions one can get from a smartphone that forces them to shoot from a closer distance.

The feature also creates dramatic but well-compressed portraits by expertly compressing the gap between the portrait subject and distant elements in a scene like monuments, buildings, and mountains.

When shooting in low light, the telephoto lens excels at enhanced light gathering so that the user can have a brighter and clearer portrait with reduced noise while preserving the natural ambiance of the desired scene.

During the smarphone’s launch, Bea shared that the feature is her “favorite” since it lets her zoom in on photos and take shots without compromising image quality.

According to the actress, the feature “blows” her mind.

David, meanwhile, lauded the smartphone’s functions as someone who balances acting and managing businesses.

The actor, when not on camera, is busy managing Kuya Korea, a fast casual Korean restaurant, and Sobra Cafe, a dining spot in Alabang. He also owns a construction company that does fit-out construction.

“Working as an entrepreneur and an actor. I’m always busy. I don’t have much time to create my own content. But with Oppo Reno 10 5G, I get to easily take professional-level photos instantly,” David shared during the launch.

He said that the smartphone helps him create high-quality images for his acting jobs and endorsements.

The Oppo Reno 10 5G boasts the strongest portrait photography system in the Oppo Reno series.

Its camera system consists of a 64-megapixel ultra clear main camera with a large one-half-inch sensor, a 112-degree eight-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto portrait camera with a sole aim of a 709 sensor, and 32-megapixel ultra clear selfie camera.

Users can capture images with great detail and clarity, whether they are in a light or dark environment or whether they are near or far from the subject.

The smartphone brand, which calls itself the “portrait expert,” said that “images become pro-portraits in just one click.”

During the launch, David also shared that he was impressed with the smartphone’s “very fast” charging, apart from its photography features.

The OPPO Reno10 5G has a large 5,000mAh battery with a battery health engine and 67W SUPERVOOC charging that can deliver a 100% full battery in 47 minutes.

Meanwhile, the OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G has a 4,600mAh battery, with 80W SUPERVOOC flash charging which can deliver a full charge in 28 minutes.

The OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G, on the other hand, packs a 4,700mAh dual-cell battery and has the fastest charging capability of any Reno phone due to its 100W SUPERVOOC flash charging feature.

