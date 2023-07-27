Meet your next road trip companion: Oppo Reno10 Series 5G phones

Imagine yourself on a road trip, exploring new destinations and capturing unforgettable memories. Of course, you would want to document everything and every one part of these moments.

With the upcoming OPPO Reno10 Series 5G, you can achieve just that. Whether you’re capturing scenic landscapes or candid shots of your travel companions, this smartphone series is designed to elevate your mobile photography game.

OPPO Reno10 5G, OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G and the flagship-level OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G carry pro-level imaging capabilities and a premium camera system.

Pro-level camera

Telephoto Portrait Camera

One of the standout features of the new smartphone series is the Telephoto Portrait Camera.

The powerful zoom lens technology in the Telephoto Portrait Camera allows you to get close to your subject and capture all the details despite the distance. Through this feature, you can zoom in and capture distant objects with incredible clarity and depth, ensuring that there is never even a remote moment undocumented.

Lighting conditions can vary greatly as you explore. With the OPPO Reno10 Series models, you won’t have to worry about compromising the image quality. Sensitive to lighting conditions, the phone’s camera ensures that your images are clear and stunning, no matter the time of day.

Facial recognition

The smartphone series models also have facial recognition technology that makes it easy to take stunning photos of your passengers. You can bid goodbye to blurry or poorly exposed shots with this camera system.

4K video shooting

And let’s not forget about the video capabilities of the OPPO Reno10 5G Series.

If you’re someone who loves documenting your travel adventures with videos, the 4K video shooting support is something you would not want to miss out on.

This means your videos can have exceptional clarity and detail, allowing your viewers to feel like they are with you on your journey.

Other features

For content creators and travelers, having a long battery life is a must. The OPPO Reno10 Series phones deliver just that with its SUPERVOOC charging technology. You may quickly recharge your phone during breaks and be ready for the next adventure in no time.

All models also boast an Ultra Slim Body with 3D dual-curved design variations which ensures a comfortable grip, making it easy to bring anywhere.

The OPPO Reno10 5G will be available in two eye-catching scratch and fingerprint-resistant finishes of Ice Blue and Silvery Gray, while the OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G and OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G will come in Glossy Purple and Silvery Gray accompanied with the signature OPPO Glow Design, which radiates beautifully when light reflects on it.

The highly anticipated OPPO Reno10 Series is set to make its launch in the Philippines on August 3.