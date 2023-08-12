Review: Oppo Reno10 Pro 5G elevates mobile photography

Oppo just unveiled a new line of units—the Oppo Reno10 Series 5G phones.

RELATED: Meet your next road trip companion: Oppo Reno10 Series 5G phones

Interaksyon had the chance to explore the Oppo Reno10 Professional 5G, and we’re truly excited about its potential as a remarkable addition to the Reno series.

The blend of cutting-edge design and exceptional camera capabilities has truly captured our attention, especially as mobile photographers.

Embracing elegance in our palm

With the Oppo Reno10 Pro 5G, we’re pleased to see the continuation of the trademark slim and lightweight design that defines the Reno lineup.



The refined camera module arrangement and the incorporation of a 3D Curved Design not only elevate its visual appeal but also provide us with a comfortable grip that we truly appreciate.

At a weight of just 185g and a thickness of 7.89mm, we find it to be a perfect balance of lightweight and allure.

A camera design like no other

One feature that immediately stood out to us is its unique camera setup with a fresh two-tone design on the rear.

We can’t help but admire the combination of the main camera and flash encased in a metal texture, while the TelePhoto and Wide-angle Cameras are nestled behind dark glass material. This type of visual contrast adds a touch of personality to the phone.

Exploring premium

The introduction of two new captivating color options, Glossy Purple and Silvery Grey, for the Reno10 Pro 5G is enough to catch any mobile phone aficionado’s eye.

The solid hues and textures exude sophistication and luxury, perfectly complementing the phone’s overall design.

Immersive display

The Reno10 Pro 5G treats us to a 6.7-inch OLED 3D Curved Screen, complete with AGC Dragontrail Star 2 cover glass. We’re impressed by the ultra-thin 1.57mm bezels on the left and right, along with the slender 2.32mm lower bezel, resulting in an impressive 93% screen-to-body ratio.

The combination of the 120Hz Ultra High Refresh Rate and HDR brightness ensures a seamless and immersive viewing experience which is definitely helpful for mobile content creators.

Standout even at night

As photography enthusiasts, we’re truly excited about the Reno10 Pro 5G’s Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System. The blend of a 50MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera, 32MP IMX709 TelePhoto Camera, and an 112° 8MP Ultra Wide-angle Camera ensures that we capture stunning photographs and videos regardless of the lighting conditions.

The impressive light capture and picture clarity are aspects that align perfectly with our creative vision. When the sun sets, the Reno10 Pro 5G’s capabilities continue to impress us. The phone’s features in night photography, such as AI Denoise, AI Demosaic, and deep pixel fusion, has exceeded our expectations.

For first-time users, though, it may seem daunting to navigate the user interface of the Reno 10 Pro 5G camera and its many modes and settings.

As great as these features are, we sometimes felt confused as to what modes to select and how to turn these off once we finished taking photos.

Balanced performance, battery Life

The Reno10 Pro 5G’s performance, driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform, strikes a balance between powerful performance and efficient power consumption – a combination that suits our multitasking and on-the-go needs.

The presence of the 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge is truly a game-changer, allowing us to fully charge the 4,600mAh battery in just 28 minutes, perfectly aligning with our on-the-go lifestyle.

Enhanced security

We’re particularly impressed by the Multi-Screen Collaboration feature on the Reno10 Pro 5G. It offers a seamless way for us to connect and multitask across various devices, enhancing our productivity. The Smart Always-On Display and Auto Pixelate feature are thoughtful additions that provide both convenience and privacy.

As it is with many smartphones nowadays, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5g does not have a headphone jack which forced us to look for Bluetooth headphones to truly hear the audio quality of videos that we shot. This may be an issue for some content creators who are meticulous with the content that they are putting out.

The Oppo Reno10 Pro 5G still boasts an array of game-changing features, particularly in the realm of mobile photography. Its innovative design, exceptional camera system, and overall performance are bound to captivate both novice and experienced smartphone photographers across the country, and we’re excited to be a part of that experience.

You can avail of the new Oppo Reno10 Pro 5G in Glossy Purple and Silvery Grey from all authorized Oppo resellers and Oppo’s official platforms for P29,999.

Other information about the OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G, its features, and its availability can be found on its official website https://www.oppo.com/ph/ or OPPO Philippines’ official social media pages on Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.

After sales services can be availed through Oppo Care Center.