Rundown: Back-to-school gadget must-haves to boost productivity

A new school year is approaching.

Here are some gadget must-haves students can use to enhance their learning experience and boost their productivity this school term.

MatePad 11.5”S

Those who regularly commute and find it difficult to carry a heavy bag should consider Huawei’s new lightweight tablet instead.

MatePad 11.5″S has productivity features similar to a computer, perfect for those who need a new device for work without the weight burden.

The gadget features a PaperMatte display, an advanced technology designed to reduce visual strain. This feature in particular has advanced nanoscale anti-glare etching and reduced reflected light interference, ensuring students can enjoy a clear, crisp and comfortable viewing experience, perfect for long study sessions without eye fatigue.

Aside from visual protection, the tablet comes with SuperHub, which can help students share their screens in face-to-face meetings and class reports as well as easy annotation for virtual study sessions.

PC-level functions have also been integrated into the tablet. MatePad’s built-in productivity apps like Huawei Notes and WPS Office 2.0 can make a student’s life easier.

Those who also want to feel the traditional way of note-taking, the device’s nano-level etching technique paired with the Huawei M-Pencil (3rd generation) can mimic the sound and feel of taking down notes with a paper and a pencil.

Students can avail of the MatePad 11.5”S at its pre-order price of P29,999 until July 4. This promo will also include freebies like a magnetic keyboard, M-Pencil, and Bluetooth mouse.

Huawei’s upcoming laptops

For those in search of a laptop, look no further than the soon-to-be-released products of Huawei, its Matebook X Pro and MateBook 14.

The MateBook X Pro is equipped with 3D Metaline Antenna Technology, which allows students to have a more high-quality online class experience through the 1080p Ultra High Definition (UHD) camera, artificial intelligence (AI) available voice, mobile personal voice enhancement, multi-screen collaboration, AI-infused search and multi-device files.

On the other hand, the Huawei MateBook 14 has similar features to the Pro. This has an additional eye-comfort feature without affecting the quality of the laptop’s display. This device can also minimize overheating through its dot-pattern air vent design.

The MateBook 14 is powered by Core™ 7 Ultra Processor and a large 70Wh battery.

Details of the two laptops’ release will be available via Huawei’s online store.

Enco Buds2 Pro

Students can boost their learning and listening activities with the help of Oppo Enco Buds2 Pro.

This set of earbuds has a 12.4 millimeter (mm) driver unit, dual microphones and an AI Clear Call Algorithm which helps reduce background noise for those who want to reduce any background noise distractions during an online class or meeting and effectively deliver clear speeches without worrying about outside bustles.

The earbuds are also equipped with a wind noise reduction feature for students studying outside the comfort of their homes.

Valued at P2,499, the OPPO Enco Buds2 Pro is available in all authorized stores nationwide or on their official website.

Galaxy AI

Technology is embracing the AI generation.

Aiming to deliver cutting-edge innovation, Samsung will soon unveil the new power of Galaxy AI to be infused in the latest Galaxy Z series and other Galaxy ecosystems.

Set to unpack on July 10, the AI integration will soon enter Samsung’s existing Galaxy smartphones.

Students can soon navigate their class communications, academic endeavors and more with the upcoming phase of mobile AI.

While the Galaxy AI is yet to come out, the tech brand’s latest release this year, Samsung Galaxy S24 is available in all flagship stores on its website at around P58,990 to P68,990.

Hybrid setup

All listed products work well for learners who either commute, live in dorms or study outside of school or their homes. These can also be used with some academic institutions that are still implemented hybrid classes.

These state-of-the-art gadgets assure students a more comfortable learning environment who are set to navigate another year of blended-learning.

