Huawei cuts prices of a variety of high-end devices

— Huawei HWT.UL cut the prices of a variety of high-end devices, including mobile phones, by up to 3,000 yuan ($411) over the weekend on one of China’s leading e-commerce platforms, it said in a post on its official Weibo social media account on Sunday.

In a JD.com “Super Brand Day” promotion running from Saturday evening through to midnight on Sunday, Huawei offered discounts on its smartphones, headphones, watches and tablets, the post showed.

($1 = 7.2980 Chinese yuan renminbi)

—Reporting by Joe Cash; Editing by Kim Coghill