X for extreme: Huawei launches powerful tablet for young professionals

X for extreme.

This is how multinational tech firm Huawei described its latest tablet designed for young professionals — the Huawei Matepad 12 X.

The MatePad 12 X is the latest addition of Huawei to its MatePad tablet family.

The brand said that the 12-inch gadget is a productivity-oriented tablet with a PC-level office experience comparable to traditional personal computers.

Huawei said the MatePad 12 X is ideal for working professionals who want efficiency in their devices without the bulkiness of laptops.

It is equipped with the PC-level WPS Office, a comprehensive office suite that enables users to accomplish tasks with the same efficiency as they would on a personal computer.

The office suite includes essential applications for word processing, spreadsheets, and presentations.

It has a familiar layout and functionalities that closely resemble typical office software.

The WPS Office also supports editing capabilities nearly similar to common office desktop software.

Users can format text, insert images, create tables, and utilize advanced functions in spreadsheets.

It also comes with multitasking capabilities, allowing them to run multiple applications simultaneously.

For instance, users can have a spreadsheet open while referencing a presentation, streamlining workflow, and enabling seamless organization without the need to switch between apps.

Battery performance

With PC-level productivity also comes a powerful battery performance.

The MatePad 12 X’s compact frame houses a massive 10,100 mAh battery that can hold up to 14 hours of video playback, 12 hours of web browsing, and eight hours of intensive learning on a single charge.

Huawei said that when its official 66 W HUAWEI SuperCharge and Turbo Charging Mode are used, the battery can reach 100 percent in 85 minutes.

Partners for productivity

The PC-level bundle of MatePad 12 X includes accessories that further enhance the productivity experience for users.

These are the HUAWEI NearLink Keyboard and HUAWEI M-Pencil (third generation).

The HUAWEI NearLink Keyboard is suitable for long writing sessions, with integrated shortcut keys to streamline navigation and improve productivity.

The PC-like keyboard transforms the MatePad 12 X into a mini laptop with its ergonomic design and responsive keys that provide a comfortable typing experience.

The keyboard can be used for drafting documents, creating presentations and managing spreadsheets.

Meanwhile, the third generation of the HUAWEI M-Pencil, also powered by NearLink, has a low latency and high accuracy that allows users to take notes, sketch ideas, and annotate documents effortlessly.

The stylus’ integration with various applications enhances the tablet’s versatility, making it suitable for both creative and professional tasks.

The Huawei MatePad 12 X is now available at Huawei’s Shopee, Lazada, and Tiktok Stores, as well as the HUAWEI Online Store, HUAWEI Experience Stores nationwide, and authorized dealers.

Purchases made until December 31 will come with an exclusive freebie bundle.

ALSO READ: Review: Affordable but power-packed Huawei MatePad 11.5-inch PaperMatte