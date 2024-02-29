Tech lately: Freebies, early bird offer you can score for paper-edition tablet

Techies and those who are looking for budget-friendly laptop alternatives can get the industry’s first anti-glare tablet display at a limited-time special price.

Global technology leader Huawei launched its innovative MatePad 11.5-inch PaperMatte Edition which boasts of a personal computer-level software ideal for professionals and students alike.

Almost natural writing experience

The tablet offers a paper-like reading and writing experience with its industry-first PaperMatteDisplay technology to replicate the tactile feel of traditional paper.

This feature ensures a smooth transition for those accustomed to physical note-taking, whether it be in meetings or during school lessons.

The MatePad 11.5 also has an advanced nano-scale etching process that prevents slippage when writing with a stylus, making the writing experience stable and precise.

Moreover, the tablet enables a sensory element to the user by incorporating a subtle rustling sound that enhances the overall writing experience and appeals to the practical and sensory aspects of digital writing.

Low visual fatigue

Huawei’s latest tablet also minimizes eye strain associated with prolonged screen exposure through its PaperMatte screen.

The feature likewise eliminates glare, reflection and fingerprints for comfortable viewing during intense work or study sessions.

Huawei said the MatePad 11.5 is the first to obtain certifications for low visual fatigue and reflection-free performance.

Compact yet power-packed

The tablet, despite its compact look, has a professional and rich software ecosystem with its PC-level WPS Office and Huawei Notes features.

WPS Office is an all-in-one office suite for Microsoft Windows developed by Chinese software developer Kingsoft.

The tech giant said also boasts a more convenient user experience through MatePad’s multi-device interconnection, remote PC access and multi-screen collaboration.

Moreover, its system-level operations support efficient use with new features like smart multi-window, parallel view upgrade, one-click excerpt and global annotation.

The tablet’s integration of a smart magnetic keyboard also enhances its overall functionality.

The MatePad 11.5 additionally packs an impressive Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 processor with 8GB of RAM, which outpowers some laptops Interaksyon has tried before.

It is now available for P24,999 with a bundle of freebies worth up to P18,996 including a detachable HUAWEI Smart Magnetic Keyboard, HUAWEI M-Pencil 2nd Gen, PC-Level WPS Office, and a one-year premium subscription to VIU.

Tech enthusiasts, professionals and students can enjoy a P1,000 early bird voucher they can collect until March 23 on Huawei’s website and official Shopee and Lazada stores.

The voucher is also available on Huawei’s TikTok Shop. This can be redeemed until March 23.

Other new products of the tech giant are its Huawei Watch 4, a wearable health and fitness companion that promotes 24/7 health management, and the Huawei nova Y72, a stylish smartphone with upgraded features that include the first-ever X button.

Huawei’s products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world’s population.

Its global network is built on over 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers worldwide.