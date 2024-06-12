Here’s how Pinoys can kickstart their running era, according to personalities

Running has become more accessible through the initiatives of some cities like Makati and Manila. Personalities are shedding light on how to adopt this lifestyle consistently.

During the Garmin Run Asia Philippines press conference, several content creators shared their experiences of incorporating running into their fitness routines.

Words of wisdom from content creators

Ayn Bernos, a digital creator and host of the Garmin Run press con shared what her initial assumptions were in running.

“I always compared myself to people have been doing this for a long time. Lagi akong hinihingal, 500 meters pa lang ayoko na. [I’m always panting, and I’d quit at 500 meters]. How can I run a 5K, 10K, or even a half marathon?” she told Interaksyon.

For Ayn, starting from a beginner’s perspective is a solid foundation for consistency and gradual progress.

She also noted that investing in running equipment like watches and shoes can inspire a runner to go an extra mile.

“It’s more of a commitment that you’re putting into it. Once I started investing myself in watches and shoes, I thought about the return of investment (ROI),” she said. “It’s not a necessity though. A lot of other people can still be motivated without any of these things.”

Running can be exhausting for others, but for YouTuber and Garmin coach Janina Vela, this activity should not strain one’s self too much for the sake of getting in shape.

Janina, who started this exercise journey last year, said that “It’s [not] always about going fast and hard. It’s not the case for long-distance running. It’s about finding a pace that you can sustain.”

“I guess a lot of beginners think this is time-restricted and they end up sore and tired and won’t run ever again. But the moment we slow down and really enjoy the run instead of focusing on pacing and speed and power, you get to enjoy the mental wellness that comes in running,” she added.

Janina also mentioned the different types of training exercises to keep routines engaging, including long-distance, interval, and trail running.

In terms of losing a few pounds, she advised against using running solely as a weight loss tool as this becomes a certain type of punishment for gaining a few calories.

With running becoming a trend on social media especially on TikTok, YouTuber and content creator Ashley Yap believed that this form of exercise should be elevated further.

In an interview with Interaksyon, Ashley hoped that running as a lifestyle would be elevated further as she could see favorable results from it.

“I like that it’s becoming popular now and people are running more. It’s a healthy trend and it’s something that we should continue doing,” she said.

Garmin Run PH for beginners

Beginners can soon showcase their love for running through Garmin Run Manila, the brand’s first-ever Philippine leg taking place in November.

Garmin is an American-Swiss wearable tech company, which is popular for its advanced watches perfect for marine, aviation and now for sports use.

Ryan Tan, president of the NAVCO Group, announced the debut of Garmin’s Asia Series, saying that, “this is an exciting cross-continental series of running events spanning multiple cities in Asia, and we’re thrilled to bring it to Manila for the first time. This landmark event aims to cultivate a culture of running among Filipinos, promote a healthy lifestyle, and foster a sense of community.”

The event will be held at Filinvest City, Alabang, with three categories suitable for both athletes and rookies.

Those who complete the 5-kilometer, 10-kilometer, or even 21-kilometer runs will receive exclusive merchandise from Garmin.

Registration opens on June 12 and closes on November 15. Early bird rates are up from June 12 to 30, ranging from P1,400 to P2,200.

Participants can check Garmin Run’s updates via their website or Facebook page.