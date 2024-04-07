Tech lately: Garmin upgrades stylish smartwatches with new health, wellness features

Tech firm Garmin just announced that its signature smartwatch, Lily 2 series, just got an update with new health, wellness and connected features.

The small and fashionable smartwatches are available in two models with refresh designs of metal watch cases, hidden displays and unique patterned lenses. They also come in various colors such as Cream Gold and Coconut or Dark Bronze and Mulberry in Italian leather, nylon or silicone bands that can easily be swapped out to complement any look.

The petite models are called Lily 2 and Lily 2 Classic and can purchase additional straps separately.

For the update, Garmin said the smartwatches now have up to five days of battery life in smartwatch mode and features like sleep score and dance fitness activities.

“The Lily series is known for its petite and elegant design elements, and we’re pleased to introduce even more health and connected features to this fashionable lineup. Not only is Lily 2 stylish enough for anything from a day at work to a night out, but it can keep you connected and track your wellbeing with popular features designed for any lifestyle,” Susan Lyman, Garmin vice president of Global Consumer Marketing said.

Here are some of the features of the Lily 2 series:

Body Battery energy monitoring – This monitors the energy levels of the user throughout the day

Sleep score – This records the score for last night's sleep quality, including insights on how to do better. It also keeps track of different sleep stages, heart rate1, stress, Pulse Ox2 and respiration.

Fitness tracking – It keeps track of steps, calories burned, intensity minutes and more.

Sports apps – The smartwatch allows users to switch up a workout with built-in sports apps for cardio, yoga, strength training and more. It also allows users to enjoy the new dance fitness activity to track various dance styles, including Zumba, Afrobeat, Bollywood, EDM and hip-hop.

Connected GPS – This allows users to connect to a compatible smartphone's GPS to get accurate activity tracking stats when walking, biking or running outdoors,

Move alert suggestions – This reminds users to move after being sedentary for a while and get a variety of suggested movements to try, like neck rolls, side bends, squats and more with options for seated motions.

The smartwatch also allows users to view their sleep tracker, daily calendar as well as weather.

There are also women’s health tracking features letting users track their menstrual cycle and pregnancy while also getting exercise and nutrition education.

Lily 2 series also tracks heart rate, respiration, Pulse Ox and stress as well as guides them through meditation practices.

The smartwatches, available in all official Garmin Brand Stores, Nifty Megamall, Nifty Ermita, and online through Kinetic and the Official Garmin Stores on Lazada and Shopee, are compatible with Apple or Android. — Rosette Adel