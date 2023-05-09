Rundown: Stores where you can drop off Apple devices for repair

Repairing Apple devices has been made convenient and more accessible.
Apple device users can now drop off devices in need of premium repair or maintenance service at select Power Mac Center (PMC) or The Loop stores with a minimal shipping fee.
PMC, a recognized Apple Premium Reseller, assured customers that devices are in good hands at its Apple Authorized Service Provider, Mobile Care Service Center, which will be handling all the necessary repair services with its Certified Engineers and exclusive access to genuine parts.
“By maximizing the nationwide presence of our retail stores, we help more customers reach us faster when they find themselves in need of repair or maintenance services,” Jim Laguio, PMC director for service, said.
“This is a testament to Power Mac Center’s commitment as the go-to shop for all things Apple in the Philippines. We take pride in being able to provide premium and comprehensive services to all loyal Apple fans,” he added.
The retail drop-off service is available for all Apple users in the Philippines who bought devices from Power Mac Center and other stores, whether in or out of warranty.
The care Mobile Care Service Centers also accept iPhone 7 series or later, MacBook Air early 2015 model or later, MacBook Pro 2017 model or later, and iMac 2017 model or later.
How to avail the service
PMC said that customers who wish to have their items check or repaired may avail the service by showing proof of purchase for validation.
Device owners are advised to back up or migrate files before bringing them to the service centers for safety purposes.
They are also asked to remove all accessories and personal information, disable all security passwords from the device, deactivate FindMy, and provide their own packaging, preferably the original box for security reasons.
Once the transaction is complete, PMS said the device will be delivered directly to the doorstep of the customer’s preferred address.
Below are the PMC drop-off locations where customers can leave their devices:
Luzon
- Robinsons Ilocos Norte
- SM City Tuguegarao
- Robinsons Tuguegarao
- Robinsons La Union
- SM City Urdaneta Central
- SM City Pampanga
- Harbor Point
- Vista Mall Bataan
- SM City Fairview
- SM City San Lazaro
- SM City Sta. Rosa
- SM City San Pablo
- SM City Bacoor
- SM City Dasmariñas
- Fora Mall
- SM City Batangas
- SM City Lipa
- SM City Lucena
- SM City Daet
- SM City Legazpi
- SM City Sorsogon
- SM City Puerto Princesa
Visayas
- SM City Roxas
Mindanao
- Robinsons Iligan
On the other hand, here are The Loop drop-off locations:
Luzon
- Xentro Mall Vigan
- SM City Baguio
- SM Center Dagupan
- SM City Calamba
Visayas
- D’Mall Boracay
Mindanao
SM City General Santos
Meanwhile, below are the location of Mobile Care Service Centers that are equipped to offer fast repairs. These service centers can accommodate personal and enterprise
- The Annex at SM City North EDSA
- SM City Marikina
- Northeast Square Greenhills
- The Podium
- Glorietta 5
- S Maison
- Festival Alabang
- SM City Clark
- Robinsons Galleria Cebu
- Festive Walk Mall Iloilo
- Abreeza Mall
- KCC Mall de Zamboanga
- Limketkai Center in Cagayan de Oro
These service centers may accommodate personal and enterprise service requirements.
Those who have service-related inquiries may also reach PMC through their landline at (02) 8725-4762, email <[email protected]>, or the Mobile Care Viber Community on https://bit.ly/PMCRepairRetailDropOff. —Rosette Adel