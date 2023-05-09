Rundown: Stores where you can drop off Apple devices for repair

Repairing Apple devices has been made convenient and more accessible.

Apple device users can now drop off devices in need of premium repair or maintenance service at select Power Mac Center (PMC) or The Loop stores with a minimal shipping fee.

PMC, a recognized Apple Premium Reseller, assured customers that devices are in good hands at its Apple Authorized Service Provider, Mobile Care Service Center, which will be handling all the necessary repair services with its Certified Engineers and exclusive access to genuine parts.

“By maximizing the nationwide presence of our retail stores, we help more customers reach us faster when they find themselves in need of repair or maintenance services,” Jim Laguio, PMC director for service, said.

“This is a testament to Power Mac Center’s commitment as the go-to shop for all things Apple in the Philippines. We take pride in being able to provide premium and comprehensive services to all loyal Apple fans,” he added.

The retail drop-off service is available for all Apple users in the Philippines who bought devices from Power Mac Center and other stores, whether in or out of warranty.

The care Mobile Care Service Centers also accept iPhone 7 series or later, MacBook Air early 2015 model or later, MacBook Pro 2017 model or later, and iMac 2017 model or later.

How to avail the service

PMC said that customers who wish to have their items check or repaired may avail the service by showing proof of purchase for validation.

Device owners are advised to back up or migrate files before bringing them to the service centers for safety purposes.

They are also asked to remove all accessories and personal information, disable all security passwords from the device, deactivate FindMy, and provide their own packaging, preferably the original box for security reasons.

Once the transaction is complete, PMS said the device will be delivered directly to the doorstep of the customer’s preferred address.

Below are the PMC drop-off locations where customers can leave their devices:

Luzon

Robinsons Ilocos Norte

SM City Tuguegarao

Robinsons Tuguegarao

Robinsons La Union

SM City Urdaneta Central

SM City Pampanga

Harbor Point

Vista Mall Bataan

SM City Fairview

SM City San Lazaro

SM City Sta. Rosa

SM City San Pablo

SM City Bacoor

SM City Dasmariñas

Fora Mall

SM City Batangas

SM City Lipa

SM City Lucena

SM City Daet

SM City Legazpi

SM City Sorsogon

SM City Puerto Princesa

Visayas

SM City Roxas

Mindanao

Robinsons Iligan

On the other hand, here are The Loop drop-off locations:

Luzon

Xentro Mall Vigan

SM City Baguio

SM Center Dagupan

SM City Calamba

Visayas

D’Mall Boracay

Mindanao

SM City General Santos

Meanwhile, below are the location of Mobile Care Service Centers that are equipped to offer fast repairs. These service centers can accommodate personal and enterprise

The Annex at SM City North EDSA

SM City Marikina

Northeast Square Greenhills

The Podium

Glorietta 5

S Maison

Festival Alabang

SM City Clark

Robinsons Galleria Cebu

Festive Walk Mall Iloilo

Abreeza Mall

KCC Mall de Zamboanga

Limketkai Center in Cagayan de Oro

These service centers may accommodate personal and enterprise service requirements.

Those who have service-related inquiries may also reach PMC through their landline at (02) 8725-4762, email <[email protected]>, or the Mobile Care Viber Community on https://bit.ly/PMCRepairRetailDropOff. —Rosette Adel