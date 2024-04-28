New hangout spots in one Makati City property: Filipino-Italian resto, LGBT friendly bar

Makati Avenue’s I’M Hotel houses a new Filipino-Italian restaurant and a vibrant LGBTQIA+ friendly space, set to open this week.

Unveiled last April 17, the hotel unveiled its newest food and beverage outlets, Osteria M and Barangay Bar.

‘Modern Filitalian’

Osteria M, located at the lower ground of I’M Hotel, is a vision of the hotel general Manager and chef Melissa Lim. Renowned for her culinary prowess and esteemed finalist of “Singapore MasterChef Season 2”, she brings her expertise to the forefront at Osteria M.

The restaurant, that marries the diverse culinary traditions and cultures of Philippines and Italy, establishes itself as a “premier pizza hangout” place, with indoor and outdoor dining seats.

It offers sourdough pizza, handmade pasta and Italian breads, crafted with premium locally sourced ingredients as well as desserts.

Osteria M will be open to the public from 4 p.m. until 1 a.m.

‘All inclusive experience’

Meanwhile, Barangay Bar, a welcoming pool bar that offers live entertainment, draws its inspiration from the vibrant and diverse inner-city neighborhoods and suburbs often referred to as “barangays.

“These neighborhoods are known for their strong sense of community, where people come together, share experiences, and support one another. Understanding the value of such inclusivity and unity, Barangay Pool Bar aims to replicate this atmosphere, creating a space beyond being just a bar but also embraces the play of words ‘bar’ and ‘gay,’ with a purpose to foster a welcoming environment for all,” Barangay Bar said.

Tucked within the second floor of I’M Hotel, guests can revel indoor and outdoor.

For those who wish to party indoor, they can visit the upper deck level of the bar, with a weatherproof Instagram-worthy and air-conditioned dome while those who wish to drink outdoors can unwind by the hotel’s acrylic-bottom infinity pool.

The guests can enjoy a menu with “elevated yet accessible priced” offerings as well as expertly crafted cocktails, striking street art and top-notch entertainment.

During the media preview, guests were treated to performances drag artists “Drag Den” Season 2 Supreme Deja, Empy Radora and Tyra.

Barangay Bar, a spot for all-inclusive experience celebrating art, culture, and community, is open from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The two new hangout spaces of I’M Hotel will be opening on May 1.

