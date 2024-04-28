Oakwood returns to Makati City: What to expect

Oakwood, an esteemed brand under the global leadership of The Ascott Limited, known for serviced residences, has officially returned to the heart of Makati City.

This was after I’M Hotel, a hotel in Makati City, added Oakwood Makati Avenue into its property portfolio.

It is helmed by the same management team as I’M hotel with 150 suites or serviced apartments attributed to Oakwood Makati Avenue and 283 rooms and suites retaining the I’M Hotel brand.

The dual property facility can be found at the bustling intersection of Makati and Kalayaan Avenue.

With the return of Oakwood Makati Avenue to Makati, the management said it is not just about the rebranding or name change but a “commitment to elevate the guest experience.”

Melissa Lim, general manager of Oakwood Makati Avenue, said that all suites have undergone renovation and are pet-friendly. Marketed as “home away from home,” it caters to corporate and long-stay travelers, a market segment that the Ascott Group remains particularly strong in courting.

What to expect

The 150 newly appointed Oakwood suites range from Studio Premier to the Two-Bedroom Executive suite, with size spanning from 44 square meters to 100 sqm. It has floor-to-ceiling windows offering panoramic views of the city skyline, that can be enjoyed by different types of guests who are either on solo travel, intimate trip or those looking to having a family getaway.

Among the key features of the suites are the following:

State-of-the-art voice command-activated smart TV – Allows guests to effortlessly control their entertainment experience with simple vocal instructions

Electrolux-fitted kitchenette

Microwave oven

Refrigerator

Private laundry facility

Dedicated living and dining areas

1,000-thread count linens

Dedicated workstation

Wellness lounge access

High-speed Wi-Fi

On top of these standout features, Oakwood Makati Avenue also boasts warm hospitality, swift and reliable service.

During its grand launch last April 16, staff of the serviced apartments showcased how fast they can make their bed, with some efficiently finishing in less than four minutes.

Lim also stressed that the dual-property destination is minimizing their carbon footprint by following green practices as part of their commitment to sustainable tourism and dedication to environmental responsibility.

Among their initiatives include reduction of single-use plastics and use of locally sourced bath amenities in bracket dispensers. The products, infused with lemongrass essential oils, are sourced from a community in Negros Occidental, who also receives sales proceeds.

“We’ve been very conscious of our decisions and not falling prey to greenwashing… I think one tangible way in which we supported the sustainability is to actually reflect that in our purchasing decisions,” Lim said, citing the products that seeks to reduce their environmental impact.

Here’s a glimpse at some of the suites offered by Oakwood Makati Avenue:

The property had a soft-launch on Dec. 6, 2023 and is now welcoming guests for short and long stays, with suites starting price of P10,000.