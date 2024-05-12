Timeless: Why ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’ is still a must-watch in 2024

The most unforgettable diary remains to be relevant and a new generation of fans can experience the journey of Renee Zellweger as the main character in “Bridget Jones’s Diary” on streaming app, Lionsgate Play.

Renee shines in her “timeless” character as Bridget Jones in this romantic comedy which earned her a nomination for the Academy Awards for Best Actress. Collin Firth and Hugh Grant are cast as the male leads.

The movie is a film adaptation of Helen Fielding’s bestselling novel “Bridget Jones’s Diary.”

Millennials who grew up watching Miss Jones navigate adulthood and Gen-Zs who are discovering her diary, can once again fall in love with her character in this 2001 film.

Here are six reasons why it remains a classic and a must-watch in 2024:

1. Miss Jones is a relatable heroine

Bridges is not perfect. She is not a size zero and she’s not always confident or put together but that’s what makes her character so lovable and relatable. In a world of social media filters and unrealistic beauty standards, Bridget reminds us that it’s okay to be imperfect and embrace our flaws.

2. The film’s humor is impeccable

The film is packed with brilliant comedic performances that could get you laughing out loud every time. Bridget’s also has a hilarious inner monologue that “makes for some of the most iconic scenes in rom-com history.”

3. The romance feels real

From Hugh’s charming playboy Daniel Cleaver to Colin’s uptight but endearing Mark Darcy, the love triangle in the movie is a stuff for dreams.. What makes it special, however, is that it does not feel like a fairytale romance as it shows the reality that relationships are messy and complicated, just like real life.

4. The soundtrack is a bop

Who doesn’t love a good rom-com soundtrack? The “Bridget Jones’s Diary” OST is packed with nostalgic gems like Gabrielle’s “Out of Reach” and Geri Halliwell’s “It’s Raining Men”. Listening to it could transport you back to the early 2000s.

5. It’s a timeless story of self-discovery

At its core, “Bridget Jones’s Diary” is a story about a single woman trying to navigate life and love in her thirties. Bridget goes through ups and downs, fumbles, and makes mistakes, but she ultimately learns to love and accept herself for who she is. And that’s a message that will never go out of style.

6. There’s another Bridget Jones film in the works

There another Bridget Jones coming to the silver screen! The adaptation of Fielding’s book “Mad About the Boy” will be the fourth Bridget Jones movie. It is set to open in cinemas in 2025. A revisit of the original film is in order.

“Bridget Jones’s Diary” premiered on Lionsgate Play on PLDT Home and Smart last April 26.