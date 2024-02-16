Where Pinoys can watch BAFTAs 2024, UK’s Academy Awards

The British version of America’s prestigious Academy Awards is just days away and Filipinos can get front-row seat access to the action through the comforts of their homes.

The 77th British Academy Film Awards, also known as the BAFTAs, will happen on Sunday, February 18.

It is the United Kingdom’s biggest entertainment awards show which celebrates and recognizes the best in British and international film talent.

The BAFTAs recognize today’s outstanding storytellers and the craft that goes into making the films, games and television shows that enrich culture.

It champions creatives and practitioners in film, games and television and strives for progressive industry practices.

The esteemed awards show likewise identifies exceptional storytelling through its ceremonies.

Veteran actress Dolly de Leon was among the celebrities whose talents were recognized by the BAFTAs when she was nominated as Best Supporting Actress for “Triangle in Sadness” last year.

For this year, “Oppenheimer” is at the forefront of BAFTAs with 13 nods, followed closely by “Poor Things” with 11 and both “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “The Zone of Interest” with nine each.

Other notable films such as “Anatomy of a Fall,” “The Holdovers,” “Maestro,” “All of Us Strangers,” “Barbie” and “Saltburn” also feature prominently in this year’s nominations.

The 2024 BAFTAs will be hosted by renowned actor David Tennant (“Doctor Who,” “Broadchurch,” “Jessica Jones,” “Good Omens”), who is known for his distinctive flair in hosting with his unique charm and wit.

Filipinos can watch a live broadcast of the ceremonies by tuning in to Lionsgate Play on Monday, February 19 at 3 a.m.

The entire program will also be available for streaming on-demand, giving the public a chance to watch the highlights whenever they want.

Pinoys need to subscribe to Lionsgate Play on PLDT Home to witness the festivities.

