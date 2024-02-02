Key nominations for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards

Nominations for the annual BAFTA Film Awards were announced on Thursday, led by historical drama “Oppenheimer” with 13 nods.

Britain’s top film award ceremony will take place on Feb. 18 in London.

Below is a list of the nominees in the key categories.

BEST FILM

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of The Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

“All of Us Strangers”

“How to Have Sex”

“Napoleon”

“The Old Oak”

“Poor Things”

“Rye Lane”

“Saltburn”

“Scrapper”

“Wonka”

“The Zone of Interest”

DIRECTOR

“All of Us Strangers”, Andrew Haigh

“Anatomy of a Fall”, Justine Triet

“The Holdovers”, Alexander Payne

“Maestro”, Bradley Cooper

“Oppenheimer”, Christopher Nolan

“The Zone of Interest”, Jonathan Glazer

LEADING ACTRESS

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Vivian Oparah, “Rye Lane”

LEADING ACTOR

Barry Keoghan, “Saltburn”

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Teo Yoo, “Past Lives”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Claire Foy, “All of Us Strangers”

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

Rosamund Pike, “Saltburn”

Sandra Hüller, “The Zone of Interest”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Dominic Sessa, “The Holdovers”

Jacob Elordi, “Saltburn”

Paul Mescal, “All of Us Strangers”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Maestro”

“Past Lives”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“All of Us Strangers”

“American Fiction”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

“20 Days In Mariupol”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Past Lives”

“Society of the Snow”

“The Zone of Interest”

DOCUMENTARY

“20 Days In Mariupol”

“American Symphony”

“Beyond Utopia”

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

“Wham!”

ANIMATED FILM

“The Boy And The Heron”

“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget”

“Elemental”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

ORIGINAL SCORE

“Killers of The Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Saltburn”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

