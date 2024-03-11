Full list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards

The following is a complete list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, presented at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood.

BEST PICTURE

“Oppenheimer”

READ: ‘Oppenheimer’ crowned best picture at the Oscars

BEST ACTOR

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

READ: Cillian Murphy wins best actor Oscar for ‘Oppenheimer’

BEST ACTRESS

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

READ: Emma Stone wins second career Oscar for ‘Poor Things’

BEST DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

READ: Christopher Nolan wins best director Oscar for ‘Oppenheimer’

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

READ: Robert Downey Jr. wins best supporting Oscar for ‘Oppenheimer’

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

READ: ‘Holdovers’ star Randolph wins supporting actress as Oscars kick off

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“American Fiction”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Anatomy of a Fall”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“The Boy and the Heron”

READ: ‘The Boy and the Heron’ wins best animated feature film Oscar

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

“War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

“The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom

READ: Britain’s ‘Zone of Interest’ wins best international film Oscar

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“20 Days in Mariupol”

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

“The Last Repair Shop”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

“Oppenheimer”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“What Was I Made For?,” “Barbie”

BEST SOUND

“The Zone of Interest”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Poor Things”

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Oppenheimer”

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“Poor Things”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

“Poor Things”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Godzilla Minus One”

BEST FILM EDITING

“Oppenheimer”

— Editing by Mary Milliken and Jonathan Oatis

READ: Universal Pictures dominates the Academy Awards with “Oppenheimer